Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.21
-1.54
-1.92
-1.61
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.16
-0.19
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.73
3
-5.08
-0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-2.03
1.37
-7.16
-2.06
Capital expenditure
0
-2.16
0
-21.62
Free cash flow
-2.03
-0.78
-7.17
-23.68
Equity raised
-16.48
-4.98
7.79
-28.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.88
15.94
5.81
7.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.63
10.16
6.42
-44.22
