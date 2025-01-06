iifl-logo-icon 1
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.07
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Agio Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.21

-1.54

-1.92

-1.61

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.16

-0.19

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.73

3

-5.08

-0.25

Other operating items

Operating

-2.03

1.37

-7.16

-2.06

Capital expenditure

0

-2.16

0

-21.62

Free cash flow

-2.03

-0.78

-7.17

-23.68

Equity raised

-16.48

-4.98

7.79

-28.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.88

15.94

5.81

7.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.63

10.16

6.42

-44.22

