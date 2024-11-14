iifl-logo-icon 1
Agio Paper & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Agio Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 RESULT FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEARLY ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting for Quarter Result Ending 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202410 May 2024
AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 RESULT OF QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 NO DIVIDEND DECLARE DURING FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
AGIO PAPER & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Un-audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31ST December 2023 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

