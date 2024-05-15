To the Members of

AIK PIPES AND POLYMERS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as AIK PIPES AND POLYMERS PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the Financial Statements of AIK PIPES AND POLYMERS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [hereinafter referred to as “the Financial Statements”].

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the basis of Qualified opinion below, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion except that the company is not complying with the Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 , details of the same is given in Other Legal and regulatory Requirements of the report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the [information included in the Directors report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.]

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company bought an Initial Public Offer of its shares and for which the Authorized Share capital of the company was increased to Rs. 7 crores, but wrongly shown on MCA portal as Rs. 8.4 Crores.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books [and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.]

C. The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report

D. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account [and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us].

E. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

F. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

G. Since the Companys turnover as per last audited Financial Statements is less than Rs.50 Crores and its borrowings from banks and financial institutions at any time during the year is less than Rs.25 Crores, the Company is exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017.

H. As per AS 22 , “Accounting for Taxes on Income” the company was required to set off Advance Tax and Provision for Tax , which is not complied by Company in the Financial Statements.

I. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013”, Hence clause not applicable.

e. Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2017

i. Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software. Therefore Rule 11(G) is not complied here ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the above paragraph, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. iii. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1 above on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report:

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government, in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, as under :-

1. In respect of Property Plant Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant, and Equipment.

b) The company do not possess any intangible assets and hence the clause regarding maintaining of proper records of intangible assets is not applicable.

c) The company has physically verified fixed assets during the year based on a regular and phased program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

e) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right to Use assets). The company do not own any intangible assets and hence the clause regarding revaluation of intangible assets is not applicable to the Company.

f) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder;

2. In respect of its inventories:

a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies noticed were less than 10% for each class of inventory.

b) The company has working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company;

3. In respect of loans given, investments, guarantees and security:

A. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantee or security to firms or limited liability partnership .

B. According to information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures carried by us, in our opinion the investments made and guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the company. C. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company , the above mentioned Loan Amount is Overdue for more than Ninety days . D. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties E. According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, company granted a loan or advance in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

Particulars Amount Aggregate Amount granted/provided during the year 1,00,00,000.00 - Sanwariya Hospitality and Ventures LLP Balance Outstanding as at Balance sheet date 1,02,02,500.00 - Sanwariya Hospitality and Ventures LLP

4. Section 185 and 186 of the Act :

The company has not made investments, granted any loan, provided any guarantee or security to parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

5. In respect of deposits accepted:

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public within the meaning of the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the act and the relevant rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. Cost Records:

The Company is not maintaining Cost records and the same is not applicable to them as per the provisions of section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013

7. Statutory Dues:

According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of the statutory dues:

i. Undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities during the year;

ii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

iii. Details of Disputed Statutory Liabilities are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Financial year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 36,69,487.00 2023-24 Assistant Commissioner of GST Income Tax Act, 1961 Short Deduction of TDS 51,900.00 2020-21 Traces Income Tax Act, 1961 Short Deduction of TDS 27,380.00 2021-22 Traces Income Tax Act, 1961 Short Deduction of TDS 5,660.00 2022-23 Traces Income Tax Act, 1961 Short Deduction of TDS 32,250.00 2023-24 Traces

8. Undisclosed Income :

According to the information and explanations furnished by the management and based on the audit procedures carried out during the course of audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. Default in repayment of loans:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us the on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the audit procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations furnished to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations furnished to us and the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during they ear on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. In respect of Capital raising:

a) The company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are applicable to the Company. The Object and Purpose for the same is as under:-

Nature of Fund raised Purpose for which the funds have been raised Total amount Raised/Opeing Unutilised balance Amount Utilised for any other purpose Unutilised balance as at balance sheet date Details of any Default (Reason/Delay) Subsequently Rectified (Yes/No) and Details Initial Public Offer To meet Working Capital Requirements & General Corporate Purposes 1,502.32 Lakh Nil 376.02 Lacs No Default No

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. Frauds:

a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanation furnished to us by the management, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) As there was no fraud on or by the company that have been noticed during the year, the question of reporting to Central Government through Form ADT-4 does not arise.

c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not received Whistle-Blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting.

12. Nidhi Company:

As the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Transaction:

The company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such Related Party Transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

14. Internal Audit:

a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company relevant for the period under audit.

15. Non Cash Transaction:

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations furnished by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. Registered u/s 45IA of RBI Act, 1934:

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Finance or Housing Finance Activity and hence the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished to us, the group do not have any Core Investment Company and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17. Cash Losses :

The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered in this report or the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Auditor Resignation:

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, Objections or concerns raised by outgoing Auditors (SASP & Co.)

19. Financial Position:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. Corporate Social Responsibility:

The provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

21. Consolidated Financial Statements:

As this audit report covers Standalone Financial Statement, the provisions of Clause 3(xxi) dealing with qualifications and adverse remarks by respective auditors of companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statement is not applicable.