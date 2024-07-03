Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹108.95
Prev. Close₹108.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.61
Day's High₹108.95
Day's Low₹108.85
52 Week's High₹170
52 Week's Low₹96.5
Book Value₹34.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.26
P/E20.36
EPS5.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.36
1.28
0.7
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.56
4.33
1.33
0.43
Net Worth
21.92
5.61
2.03
0.83
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Imran Khan
Whole-time Director
Tahira Sheikh
Executive Director
Ajayraj Singh Khangarot
Non Executive Director
Mohammad Hanif Khan
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Bhagat Singh Shekhawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd
Summary
Aik Pipes & Polymers Limited was originally incorporated on September 19, 2017 as AIK Pipes & Polymers Private Limited. with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to AIK Pipes & Polymers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of HDPE (High density polyethylene) pipes, HDPE Fittings, MDPE (Medium density polyethylene) Pipes and PPR (Polypropylene random) Pipes for water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage system and telecom sector. The Company has a well-equipped manufacturing facility through latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality HDPE pipes of different sizes. The manufacturing facility being fully automated has a well-trainedteam of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of products. The products manufactured are approved by various agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Indian Oil Corporation, and GAIL.The Company is a quality oriented and innovative company with a wide, comprehensive and cost-effective range of HDPE products. It has commitment towards constant innovations in drinking water piping solutions, irrigation and sewerage technologies to meet the constantly inc
Read More
The Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is ₹69.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is 20.36 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is ₹96.5 and ₹170 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.18%, 6 Month at -14.14%, 3 Month at -20.24% and 1 Month at -4.89%.
