Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Share Price

108.85
(-0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108.95
  • Day's High108.95
  • 52 Wk High170
  • Prev. Close108.95
  • Day's Low108.85
  • 52 Wk Low 96.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.61
  • P/E20.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.45
  • EPS5.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

108.95

Prev. Close

108.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.61

Day's High

108.95

Day's Low

108.85

52 Week's High

170

52 Week's Low

96.5

Book Value

34.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.26

P/E

20.36

EPS

5.35

Divi. Yield

0

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.47%

Non-Promoter- 26.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.36

1.28

0.7

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.56

4.33

1.33

0.43

Net Worth

21.92

5.61

2.03

0.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Imran Khan

Whole-time Director

Tahira Sheikh

Executive Director

Ajayraj Singh Khangarot

Non Executive Director

Mohammad Hanif Khan

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Bhagat Singh Shekhawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd

Summary

Aik Pipes & Polymers Limited was originally incorporated on September 19, 2017 as AIK Pipes & Polymers Private Limited. with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to AIK Pipes & Polymers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of HDPE (High density polyethylene) pipes, HDPE Fittings, MDPE (Medium density polyethylene) Pipes and PPR (Polypropylene random) Pipes for water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage system and telecom sector. The Company has a well-equipped manufacturing facility through latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality HDPE pipes of different sizes. The manufacturing facility being fully automated has a well-trainedteam of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of products. The products manufactured are approved by various agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Indian Oil Corporation, and GAIL.The Company is a quality oriented and innovative company with a wide, comprehensive and cost-effective range of HDPE products. It has commitment towards constant innovations in drinking water piping solutions, irrigation and sewerage technologies to meet the constantly inc
Company FAQs

What is the Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is ₹69.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is 20.36 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is ₹96.5 and ₹170 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd?

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.18%, 6 Month at -14.14%, 3 Month at -20.24% and 1 Month at -4.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.53 %

