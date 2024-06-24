To, The Members of

Your directors are delighted to present the Seventh Annual Report of your esteemed company, showcasing our journey and achievements over the past year along with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, reflecting our dedication to transparency and accountability.

1. Financial summary or highlights/performance of the company:

Outlined below are the standalone key financial highlights for your Company for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2024.

Rs. In Lakhs

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from operations 3,727.24 3,048.23 Other Income 10.23 0.31 Total Revenue 3,737.47 3,048.54 Total Expenses [excluding interest & depreciation] 3,275.99 2,749.45 Profit before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 461.48 299.08 Less: Depreciation 29.91 18.95 Less: Interest 46.99 32.44 Profit/(Loss) Before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 384.57 247.68 Less: Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 384.57 247.68 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax 82.65 57.52 Deferred Tax (39.23) 6.73 Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax 341.16 183.41 Add: Amount brought forward from Last Year 432.67 249.25 Balance carried forward to Balance Sheet 341.16 183.41 Less: Bonus issue (340.00) 0.00 Security Premium Reserve 1122.28 0.00 Closing Balance 1556.12 432.67 EPS (Basic and Diluted) 6.69 3.92

2. Brief description of the companys working during the year/state of companys affairs:

The Total Revenue comprising of Revenue from its business and operations and Other Income for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 3,727.24/- (in Lakhs) as against Rs. 3,048.23/-(in Lakhs) in the previous financial year and the Company has earned a Net Profit of Rs. 341.16/- (in Lakhs) as compared to previous years net profit of Rs.183.41/- (in Lakhs) in the previous financial year; as reflected in its profits and Loss accounts. The management of the Company is diligently exploring diverse business plans and formulating strategic initiatives aimed at fostering the Companys growth and development.

3. Change in the nature of business, if any:

During the year there was no change in business activity of the company.

4. Transfer to reserves:

The Company has transferred Rs. 341.16/- (in Lakhs) to Reserve for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 during the financial year and Rs. 1,122.28/- (in Lakhs) to securities premium a/c as the shares issued on premium.

5. Dividend:

To fortify the financial standing of the Company and bolster working capital reserves, the Board of Directors does not recommend declaring any dividends for the fiscal year 2023-24.

6. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund:

The Company did not have any funds remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Consequently, no funds were applicable for transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

7. Listing Fees:

The Shares of the Company were listed on 02nd day of January 2024 on Bombay Stock Exchange SME platform. The electronic connectivity for the Companys Equity Shares is established via the ISIN No. INE0QFT01015. M/s. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, situated at D-153A, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110020, has been appointed by the Company to serve as its Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA). Their responsibilities include managing share transfers, providing allied Secretarial Services to Members/Investors, and facilitating electronic connectivity with NSDL and CDSL. The Company has fulfilled its obligation by remitting the annual listing fee for the financial year 2023-2024.

8. Annual Return:

Pursuant to sub-section 3(a) of section 134 and sub-section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended vide MCA notification dated August 28, 2020, a copy of the Annual Return for the financial year 2022-23 is available on the link https://www.aikpipes.com/document-list?cat=annual-reports

9. Share Capital of the Company:

The Share capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024, are as under:

a) The Authorised share capital of the Company is Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Only) divided into 70,00,000 (Seventy Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each; and

Note: The Company had increased its authorized capital to Rs. 7,00,00,000/- divided into 70,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each vide EGM held on March 01st, 2023. However, due to technical issue on the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the authorized capital is reflecting as Rs. 8,50,00,000/-. The Company is in follow up with the concerned authority for correction of capital.

b) The Paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 6,36,30,000/- (Rupees Six Crores thirty-six lakh thirty thousand Only) divided into 63,63,000 (Sixty-three lakh sixty-three thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

c) During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was following changes in capital structure of the company.

i. Bonus Issue: During the year, your Company issued and allotted Bonus Shares on 22.05.2023 in the ratio of 8:3 to the existing equity shareholders of the Company by capitalization a sum not exceeding Rs. 3,40,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Forty Lakh Only) out of General Reserves. Approval of shareholders was received in the extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company dated 22nd day of May 2023.

ii. Fresh Issue through Initial Public Offer (IPO): The Company has made an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 16,88,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up at a price of Rs. 89/- per equity share capital (including Rs. 79/- premium per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 15,02,32,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crore Two Lakh Thirty-Two Thousand Only). The aforementioned equity shares of the Company got listed on BSE SME Platform on 02nd Day of January 2024.

10. Initial Public Offer (IPO) And Utilisation of IPO Proceeds:

Our Company got listed on Emerge SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange of India on 02nd Day of January 2024. During the year under review, the company has issued and allotted 16,88,000 Equity Shares of 89/- aggregating up to 15,02,32,000/- having Face Value of 10/- each fully paid, issued pursuant to resolution passed by the Board of Directors on dated 28th October 2023 and was approved by the Shareholders at the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on 31st October 2023. Company received ‘In-Principle approval letter dated 08th December 2023 from BSE and the Board on 29th December 2023 allotted 16,88,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid (“Equity Shares”) at an Issue Price of Rs. 89/- per Equity Share, including Rs. 79/- each as premium, fresh issue by way of initial public offer. The Equity Shares of the Company got listed on BSE SME Platform Plat form on 02nd Day of January 2024.

We are pleased to inform you that the Company had made an Initial Public Offer of 16,88,000 Equity Shares at the Offer Price of Rs. 89/- each vide prospectus dated 19th day of December 2023 on the SME platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange of India Limited i.e. BSE SME Platform.

The IPO had received an exceptional response from the public. The issue was oversubscribed on overall basis. The Initial Public Offer was subscribed 43.57 times on December 28th 2023. The public issue subscribed 30.93 times in the retail category and 52.17 times in the NII category. The Equity Shares of the Company got listed on the BSE SME Platform with effect from 02nd Day of January 2024.

The Proceeds from the IPO Net off issue of related expenses (Issue Expenses) is Rs. 2,11.23/- (In lakhs). The object of the same are as follows:

Amount (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Planned as per Prospectus Utilised Pending to be Utilised 1 To Meet the Capital Expenditure 103.02 27.00 76.02 2 To Meet Working Capital Requirement 900 600 300 3 General Corporate Purposes 299.30 299.30 - Total 1302.32 926.3 376.02

Utilization of IPO fund: The funds raised by the company through Initial Public Offer is utilized for the purpose for which the amount is raised as mentioned in the prospectus and there is no deviation or variation in the Utilization of IPO Fund.

11. Number of Board Meetings, General Meeting and Committee Meetings:

Number of Board Meetings:

During the year under review, 17 (Seventeen) Board meetings were dated properly convened & held.

S. No. Date of Meeting 1. 19-05-2023 2. 22-05-2023 3. 01-06-2023 4. 23-06-2023 5. 26-06-2023 6. 01-07-2023 7. 05-07-2023 8. 10-08-2023 9. 27-09-2023 10. 28-10-2023 11. 31-10-2023 12. 01-11-2023 13. 03-11-2023 14. 10-11-2023 15. 19-12-2023 16. 29-12-2023 17. 27-03-2024

General Meetings:

Type of Meeting Date of Meeting Number of Director s Attende d the Meeting No of Special Resolutions passed Annual General Meeting 2022-23 30-09 2023 6 • Approval of financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2023 with auditors reports. • Approval of Board Report. Extra 22-05-2023 3 • Issue of Bonus Shares Ordinary General Meeting 3 • Approval for Conversion of The Company From "Private Limited" To "Public Limited" • Alteration in Name clause in Memorandum of Association of the Company 07-06-2023 • Adoption of New Sets of Articles of Association inter-alia pursuant to Companies Act, 2013 6 • Shareholders Resolution for Initial public Offer. • Authorization to the Board of Directors for sell, lease or otherwise dispose of whole & Substantial part of the undertaking of the company under section 180 (1] (a] of the companies Act, 2013 • Authorization to Board of directors to borrow funds under section 180 (1] (c] of the Companies Act, 2013 • Change in designation and fixing of remuneration of Mr. Imran Khan (DIN: 07938677] as Chairman cum Managing Director of the Company 24-06-2023 • Change in designation and fixing of Remuneration of Mrs. Tahira Sheikh (DIN:10194260] as 6 31-10-2023 Whole-Time Director of the Company Postal Ballot No Postal ballot was conducted by the company during the year 2023-24. • Change in designation of Mr. Mohammad Hanif Khan (DIN: 10211298] as Non- Executive Director of the Company • Change in designation and fixing of Remuneration of Mr. Ajayraj Singh Khangarot (DIN:08374956] as NonExecutive Director of the Company • Change in designation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 10209096] as an Independent Director of the Company • Change in designation of Mr. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat (DIN: 07392571] as an Independent Director of the Company • Approval of Initial Public offer • Fixing of remuneration of Mr. Ajayraj Singh Khangarot (DIN: 08374956] as Executive Director of the Company

Committee meetings:

Committee formation of the company on 26th day of June 2023

a) Audit Committee No meetings were held during the year 2023-24. b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee - No meetings were held during the year 2023-24. c) Stakeholder Relationship Committee - No meetings were held during the year 2023-24.

12. Board of directors and key managerial personnel (KMP): Directors: a) Composition of KMP and board of directors:

The Board is properly constituted as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

As on March 31st, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company comprised of 6 Directors, with 4 (Four) Executive, 2 Independent Non-Executive Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is as below:

Name Designation Date of Appointment Cessation if Any 1. Ajayraj Singh Khangarot Executive Director 02/03/2019 - 2. Imran Khan Executive, Managing Director 02/12/2019 - 3. Tahira Sheikh Executive, Whole-time director, Women Director 23/06/2023 - 4. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive, Independent Director 23/06/2023 - 5. Mohammad Hanif Khan Non-Executive Director 23/06/2023 - 6. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat Non-Executive, Independent Director 23/06/2023 - 7. Mustak Ali Khan Executive Director 19/09/2017 23/06/2023 8. Payal Jain Company Secretary and Compliance officer 26/04/2024 - 9. Tahira Sheikh CFO 26/06/2023 -

b) Attendance Record of the Directors at the Board Meetings:

Name Designation No. of meetings entitled to attend No. of meetings attended Last AGM Attended (30.09.23) 1. Ajayraj Singh Khangarot Executive Director 17 17 Yes 2. Imran Khan Executive, Managing Director 17 17 Yes 3. Tahira Sheikh Whole-time director, Executive, Women Director 13 13 Yes 4. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat Independent Non- Executive Director 13 13 Yes 5. Pradeep Kumar Independent Non- Executive Director 13 13 Yes Agarwal 6. Mohammad Hanif Khan Non-Executive Director 13 13 Yes 7. Mustak Ali Khan Executive Director 4 4 Yes

c) Retire by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and Articles of Association of the Company, Tahira Sheikh (DIN: 10194260) Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment. The Board recommends her appointment for the consideration of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. A brief profile, expertise of Director and other details as required under the Act, Secretarial Standard-2 and Listing Regulations relating to the director proposed to be re-appointed is annexed as Annexure 1 to the notice convening the AGM.

d) Declaration given by Independent Director:

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year under review.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are as per Schedule IV of the Act. In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (‘IICA).

In the opinion of the Board, the independent directors possess the requisite integrity, experience, expertise and proficiency required under all applicable laws and the policies of the Bank.

e) Annual Evaluation of Performance of the Board:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually, as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees. The Company has devised a questionnaire to evaluate the performances of each of Executive and Independent Directors. Such questions are prepared considering the business of the Company and the expectations that the Board have from each of the Directors. The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas:

i. Attendance of Board Meetings and Committee Meetings; ii. Quality of contribution to Board Deliberations; iii. Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of the Company and its performance; iv. Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. The Board of Directors also evaluated the functioning/performance of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, CSR Committee, Committee of Directors and expressed satisfaction with their functioning/ performance. f) Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors:

The Company has practice of conducting familiarization Programme for Independent Directors of the Company.

Every new independent director of the Board attended an orientation program. To familiarize the new inductees with the strategy, operations and functions of our Company, the executive directors/senior managerial personnel make presentations to the inductees about the Companys strategy, operations, product and service offerings, markets, software delivery, organization structure, finance, human resources, technology, quality, facilities and risk management.

The Company has organized the following workshops for the benefit of Directors and Independent Directors:

(a) A program on how to review, verify and study the financial reports; (b) A program on Corporate Governance; (c) Provisions under the Companies Act, 2013; and (d) SEBI Insider Trading Regulation, 2015.

Further, at the time of appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/her role, functions, duties and responsibilities as a director.

g) Meeting of Independent Directors:

During the Financial year 2023-2024 under review, one Independent Director Meeting held on 10th day of November 2023 for noting for price justified on the basis of disclosure made in offer documents.

The object of Independent Director Meeting was to review the performance of Non- independent Director and the Board as a whole including the Chairperson of the Company. The Company assures to held the Separate Meeting of Independent Director of the Company as earliest possible.

h) Disclosure u/s 184(1) & 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has received the disclosure in Form DIR-8 & MBP-1 from its Directors being appointed or re-appointed and has noted that none of the Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 which is required to be disclosed in this report pursuant to Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

i) Disqualifications of Directors:

During the financial year 2023-2024 under review the Company has received Form DIR-8 from all Directors as required under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 that none of the Directors of your Company is disqualified; to hold office as director disqualified as per provision of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and debarred from holding the office of a Director pursuant to any order of the SEBI or any such authority in terms of SEBIs Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated 20th June 2018 on the subject “Enforcement of SEBI orders regarding appointment of Directors by Listed Companies”.

The Directors of the Company have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

j) Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of section 178. No Sitting fees have been paid to the non-executive directors and Independent Directors. The Policy is available on the website of the Company. https://www.aikpipes.com/public/admin/assets/images/documents/nomination-remuneration-policy.pdf

13. Committees of the Board:

There are currently three Committees of the Board, as follows: I. Audit Committee II. Stakeholders Relationship Committee III. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

I. Audit Committee:

Committee Constitution is as follows:

Name of the Director Nature of Directorship Designation in committee Mr. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat Independent Director Chairman Mr. Ajayraj Singh Khangarot Executive Director Member Mr. Imran Khan Chairman Cum Managing Director Member

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company would act as the Secretary to the Audit Committee.

Terms & Scope of Work of Committee:

1. Oversight of the listed entitys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity;

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

4. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval; Reviewing, with the management, the half yearly financial statements before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to; matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013; changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same; major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements; disclosure of any related party transactions; modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report; Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

5. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

6. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

7. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

8. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

9. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary; 10. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems; 11. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems; 12. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit; 13. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on; 14. The Audit Committee may call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company. 15. Discussing with the statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern; 16. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board; 17. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern; 18. The Audit Committee shall have authority to investigate into any matter in relation to the items specified in section 177(4) of Companies Act 2013 or referred to it by the Board. 19. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

20. To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

21. Approving the appointment of the Chief Financial Officer (i.e. the whole-time finance director or any other person heading the finance function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc., of the candidate; and; 22. Audit committee shall oversee the vigil mechanism.

23. Audit Committee will facilitate KMP/auditor(s) of the Company to be heard in its meetings. 24. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee or containing into SEBI Listing Regulations 2015.

Further, the Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following:

a) Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations; b) Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management; c) Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors; d) Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and e) The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee. f) Statement of deviations:

Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1). Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7).

II. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Committee Constitution is as follows:

Name of the Director Nature of Directorship Designation in committee Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal Independent Director Chairman Mr. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat Independent Director Member Mr. Mohammad Hanif Khan Non-Executive Director Member

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company would act as the Secretary to the Audit Committee.

Terms & Scope of Work of Committee:

The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are:

1. Identify persons who are qualified to become directors and may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance;

2. Formulate the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration for directors, KMPs and other employees;

3. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

4. Devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

5. Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

6. Determine our Companys policy on specific remuneration package for the Managing Director / Executive Director including pension rights;

7. Decide the salary, allowances, perquisites, bonuses, notice period, severance fees and increment of Executive Directors;

8. Define and implement the Performance Linked Incentive Scheme (including ESOP of the Company) and evaluate the performance and determine the amount of incentive of the Executive Directors for that purpose.

9. Decide the amount of Commission payable to the Whole Time Directors;

10. Review and suggest revision of the total remuneration package of the Executive Directors keeping in view the performance of the Company, standards prevailing in the industry, statutory guidelines etc; and 11. To formulate and administer the Employee Stock Option Scheme.

III. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

Committee Constitution is as follows:

Name of the Director Nature of Directorship Designation in committee Mr. Mohammad Hanif Khan Non-Executive Director Chairman Mr. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat Independent Director Member Mrs. Tahira Sheikh Whole-Time Director Member

Terms & Scope of Work of Committee:

1. Allotment, transfer of shares including transmission, splitting of shares, changing joint holding into single holding and vice versa, issue of duplicate shares in lieu of those torn, destroyed, lost or defaced or where the space at back for recording transfers have been fully utilized.

2. Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates on split/consolidation/renewal, etc.;

3. Review the process and mechanism of redressal of Shareholders /Investors grievance and suggest measures of improving the system of redressal of Shareholders /Investors grievances.

4. Non-receipt of share certificate(s), non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of interest/dividend warrants, non-receipt of annual report and any other grievance/complaints with Company or any officer of the Company arising out in discharge of his duties.

5. Oversee the performance of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent and also review and take note of complaints directly received and resolved them.

6. Oversee the implementation and compliance of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading for Listed Companies as specified in the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

7. Any other power specifically assigned by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time by way of resolution passed by it in a duly conducted Meeting, and

8. Carrying out any other function contained in the equity listing agreements as and when amended from time to time.

14. Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR)

However, the company does not meet the criteria of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

15. Directors responsibility statement:

Pursuant to provision of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; ii. Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently, and the judgments and estimates that have been made are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs and of the profit of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024; iii. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; v. The internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and vi. There is a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. Auditors & report of the Auditors:

A. Statutory auditor and their report:

M/s S A S P & COMPANY, Chartered Accountants, ICAI Firm Registration 025929C) Statutory Auditors of the Company have tendered their resignation vide their letter dated 15th April 2024 informing their inability to continue as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Due to arise of casual vacancy caused by resignation of statutory auditors M/s S A S P & COMPANY and Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Board approved the appointment of M/S R P Khandelwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, having Firm Registration No. 001795C, for the financial year 2023-24, who will shall hold the office till the conclusion of the ensuing general meeting and shall conduct the statutory audit of books of accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

The report of the Statutory Auditor forms part of this Integrated Report and Annual Accounts 2023-24. The said report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. The observations made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further explanations or comments by the Board under Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013.

Appointment of Statutory Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-29, subject to the approval of shareholders: The Board has approved the appointment of M/s R P Khandelwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 001795C) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company on 24th June 2024, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. M/s R P Khandelwal & Associates are eligible for re-appointment and have given their consent to act as the Statutory Auditors. However, the appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders in the upcoming general meeting. If approved, M/s R P Khandelwal & Associates will serve as the Statutory Auditors for a period of five consecutive years, starting from the conclusion of the 07th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") until the conclusion of the 12th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in 2029.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the company has appointed CS Himanshu Khandelwal (Membership No. F10801 Certificate of Practice No. 14754) on behalf of M/S H Khandelwal & Associates, Practicing Company secretaries (Firm Unique Code S2020RJ747000), to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report contain qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as “Annexure I” to this Report.

Management Reply

Company has re-appointed Secretarial Auditor CS Himanshu Khandelwal (Membership No. F10801 Certificate of Practice No. 14754) on behalf of M/S H Khandelwal & Associates, Practicing Company secretaries Firm (Firm Unique Code S2020RJ747000) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-2025.

C. Cost Audit:

That Pursuant to section 148 of companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder the requirement to appoint the Cost Auditor is not applicable on the company during the year.

D. Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act read with Rule 13(1)(a) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/S SASH &

Associates, [FRN: 019934C] Chartered Accountants as the internal Auditor, for the Financial Year 2023-24; to conduct internal audit for the Company.

Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25: Board approved the appointment of M/S SASH & Associates, [FRN: 019934C] Chartered Accountants as the internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; to conduct internal audit for the Company, in the Board meeting held on Monday, 24th June 2024 .

17. Details in respect of frauds reported by auditor:

There are no frauds reported for the period under review by the Auditors under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, the said disclosure requirements are not applicable.

18. Industrial relations:

During the year under review, the Company enjoyed cordial relations with workers, employees, Bankers, Shareholders and all stakeholders at all levels.

19. Compliance with secretarial standards:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India.

20. Non-applicability of corporate governance:

As our Company has been listed on SME Emerge Platform of Bombay Stock exchange Limited (BSE), by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company.

Hence, Corporate Governance Report does not form a part of this Board Report.

21. Maintenance of cost records:

That disclosure regarding the maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of Companies Act 2013 does not applicable on the Company during the period of review.

22. Disclosure on the remuneration of managerial personnel:

None of the employees was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.Hence, disclosure with respect to the same, is not required to be given.

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 in respect of employees of the Company will be provide upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by members at the registered office of the Company during the business hours on all working days of the Company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. If any member is interested in inspection the same, the member may write to the Company Secretary in advance.

23. Internal Financial Controls:

A well-established, independent, multi-disciplinary Internal Audit team operates in line with governance best practices. It reviews and reports to management and the Audit Committee about compliance with internal controls and the efficiency and effectiveness of operations as well as the key process risks.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024. These controls have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining of proper accounting controls for ensuring reliability of financial reporting, monitoring of operations. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable weaknesses in the design or operations were observed.

24. Risk Management: (Not found)

Your Company has a Risk Management Policy which identifies and evaluates business risks and opportunities. The Company recognize that these risks need to be managed and mitigated to protect the interest of the stakeholders and to achieve business objectives. The risk management framework is aimed at effectively mitigating the Companys various business and operational risks, through strategic actions. The Risk Management policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the Weblink: https://www.aikpipes.com/public/admin/assets/images/documents/Risk_Management_Policy. pdf

25. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies:

There is no Company which have become or ceased to be its subsidiary, joint venture or associate company during the year. At present there are no subsidiary, joint venture or associate companies.

26. Policy/Vigil Mechanism/Code of Conduct:

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy in line with the provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. This policy establishes a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct. The said mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of the persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee. We confirm that during the financial year 2023-24, no employee of the Company was denied access to the Audit Committee. The said Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at website www.aikpipes.com at following weblink - https://www.aikpipes.com/public/admin/assets/images/documents/vigil-mechanism-and-whistle-blower-policy.pdf

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the company. The

Company believes in “Zero Tolerance” against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.aikpipes.com at following weblink - https://www.aikpipes.com/public/admin/assets/images/documents/code-of-conduct-for-prevention-of-insider-trading.pdf

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behaviour from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure. All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

27. Policies:

Various policies required under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 are adopted and uploaded on the website of the Company namely www.aikpipes.com at following weblink - https://www.aikpipes.com/investor-center

28. Disclosures under sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition & redressal) act, 2013:

Your Company is committed to creating and maintaining an atmosphere in which employees can work together, without fear of sexual harassment, exploitation and intimidation. Accordingly, the Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (Permanent, Contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

No. of Complaints received Nil No. of Complaints disposed off Nil

29. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

As required under Regulation 34 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”) the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year under review is presented in a separate section forming the part of the Annual Report is attached here with as “Annexure II”.

30. Particulars of loans, guarantees, or investments:

The details of Loans given, Investments made and guarantees given and securities provided under the Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

Particulars Amount (Lakh) 1. ICD (Inter Company Deposit) 102.025 2. Advance with Revenue Authorities 91.45 Total 193.50

31. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act in Form AOC-2 is applicable as per “Annexure- IV”.

32. Particulars regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption, and foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

The particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under sub-section (3) (m) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (8)(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given as under:

A. Conservation of Energy:

The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

i. The operations of your Company are not energy intensive. However, adequate measures have been initiated to reduce energy consumption.

ii. The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

B. Technology Absorption:

i. Company firmly believes that adoption and use of technology is a fundamental business requirement for carrying out business effectively and efficiently

ii. The efforts made towards technology absorption: Not Applicable.

iii. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not Applicable.

iv. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the Financial Year): Not Applicable.

v. Company has not incurred any expenditure on Research and Development during the year under review.

C. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo

There was neither inflow nor outflow of foreign exchange during the year.

33. Risks management and area of concern:

The Company has laid down a well-defined Risk Management Policy covering the risk mapping, trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring of both business and non- business risk. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework.

Although, market conditions are likely to remain competitive, future success will depend upon offering improved products through technology innovation and productivity. The Company continues to invest in these areas.

The Company has the risk management and internal control framework in place commensurate with the size of the Company. However, Company is trying to strengthen the same. The details of the risks faced by the Company and the mitigation thereof are discussed in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis report that forms part of the Annual Report.

34. Prevention of insider trading:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code. Policy uploaded on the website of the Company namely www.aikpipes.com at following weblink - https://www.aikpipes.com/public/admin/assets/images/documents/code-of-conduct-for-prevention-of-insider-trading.pdf

35. Details of application made or any proceeding pending under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016:

During the period under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

36. Details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions:

During the period under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loan taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

37. Environment, Health and Safety:

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys Policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

38. Dematerialization of shares:

During the year under review, all the equity shares were dematerialized through depositories viz. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, which represents 100% of the total paid-up capital of the Company. The Company ISIN No. is INE0QFT01015 and Registrar and Share Transfer Agent is M/s Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

39. Certificate From Company Secretary in Practice Regarding Non-Disqualification of Directors

The Company has received a certificate from M/s. H. Khandelwal & Associates, Company Secretaries that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the SEBI, MCA or any such statutory authority for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The said certificate is appended to this report as ‘Annexure III.

40. Investor grievances redressal status:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, Zero queries received during the time of IPO.

Quarter Ending 31-Mar-2024:

Pending at the beginning of quarter Nil Received during the quarter Nil Disposed off during the quarter Nil Remaining unresolved at the end of quarter - Nil

Company Secretary, acts as the Compliance Officer of the Company is responsible for complying with the provisions of the Listing Regulations, requirements of securities laws and SEBI Insider Trading Regulations. The Investor can be sent their query at Mail id of company i.e. aikpipesnpolymers@gmail.com

41. SEBI complaints redress system (scores):

The investor complaints are processed in a centralized web-based complaints redress system. Your company has been registered on SCORES and makes every effort to resolve all investor complaints received through SCORES or otherwise within the statutory time limit from the receipt of the complaint. The Company has not received any complaint on the SCORES during the financial year 2023-24.

42. Other statutory disclosures:

During the year under review:

1. No significant and material orders were passed by the Regulators/ Courts/ Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

2. No equity shares were issued with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. 3. No Sweat Equity shares were issued. 4. No deposits have been accepted by the Company from the public. The Company had no outstanding, unpaid or unclaimed public deposits at the beginning and end of FY 2023-24. 5. No Change in nature of Business of Company. 6. No Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. 7. Except as disclosed in this Report, there are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

43. Cautionary statement:

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factors.

44. Acknowledgement:

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation and sincere thanks to the State Governments, Government agencies, Banks & Financial Institutions, customers, shareholders, vendors and other related organizations, who through their continued support and co- operation have helped, as partners in your Companys progress. Your directors, also acknowledge the hard work, dedication and Commitment of the employees