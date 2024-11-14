iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

101.4
(0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Aik Pipes & Poly CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company; inter-alia; to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at the registered office of the company; inter-alia; considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 and took on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. R (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Intimation for shifting of Registered Office Address
Board Meeting24 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM notice and other related matters with the permission of the chair As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Attached. Outcome of Board Meeting - Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mrs. Payal Jain as Company Secretary and KMP of the company. 2. Resignation of M/S SASP & ASSOCIATES as Statuary Auditor of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/S SASH & ASSOCIATES as Internal Auditor of the Company. 4. Appointment of M/S R P Khandelwal & ASSOCIATES as Statuary Auditor of the Company. 5. Appointment of M/S H KHANDELWAL& ASSOCIATES as Secretarial Auditor of the Company As Attached Appointment of Mrs. Payal Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 26th April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AIK PIPES AND POLYMERS LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached Resignation of Mrs. Anshita Jain from the post of Company Secretary and KMP of the Company, was accepted with effect from 12.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2024)

Aik Pipes & Poly: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.