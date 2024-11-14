Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company; inter-alia; to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at the registered office of the company; inter-alia; considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 and took on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. R (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Intimation for shifting of Registered Office Address

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AGM notice and other related matters with the permission of the chair As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Attached. Outcome of Board Meeting - Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mrs. Payal Jain as Company Secretary and KMP of the company. 2. Resignation of M/S SASP & ASSOCIATES as Statuary Auditor of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/S SASH & ASSOCIATES as Internal Auditor of the Company. 4. Appointment of M/S R P Khandelwal & ASSOCIATES as Statuary Auditor of the Company. 5. Appointment of M/S H KHANDELWAL& ASSOCIATES as Secretarial Auditor of the Company As Attached Appointment of Mrs. Payal Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 26th April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024