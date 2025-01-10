Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.36
1.28
0.7
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.56
4.33
1.33
0.43
Net Worth
21.92
5.61
2.03
0.83
Minority Interest
Debt
5.1
5.38
4.32
3.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.14
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
27.02
11.13
6.42
4.73
Fixed Assets
4.23
3.02
1.28
1.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.03
7.68
4.67
2.87
Inventories
6.41
3.44
1.04
0.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.44
7.5
6.85
5.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.54
0.13
0.04
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-4.14
-2.78
-2.77
-2.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.22
-0.61
-0.49
-0.33
Cash
0.49
0.4
0.45
0.67
Total Assets
27.02
11.12
6.42
4.72
