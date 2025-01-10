iifl-logo-icon 1
Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

100.5
(-6.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.36

1.28

0.7

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.56

4.33

1.33

0.43

Net Worth

21.92

5.61

2.03

0.83

Minority Interest

Debt

5.1

5.38

4.32

3.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.14

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

27.02

11.13

6.42

4.73

Fixed Assets

4.23

3.02

1.28

1.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.25

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.03

7.68

4.67

2.87

Inventories

6.41

3.44

1.04

0.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.44

7.5

6.85

5.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.54

0.13

0.04

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-4.14

-2.78

-2.77

-2.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.22

-0.61

-0.49

-0.33

Cash

0.49

0.4

0.45

0.67

Total Assets

27.02

11.12

6.42

4.72

