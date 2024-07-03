iifl-logo-icon 1
100.6
(-0.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd Summary

Aik Pipes & Polymers Limited was originally incorporated on September 19, 2017 as AIK Pipes & Polymers Private Limited. with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to AIK Pipes & Polymers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of HDPE (High density polyethylene) pipes, HDPE Fittings, MDPE (Medium density polyethylene) Pipes and PPR (Polypropylene random) Pipes for water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage system and telecom sector. The Company has a well-equipped manufacturing facility through latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality HDPE pipes of different sizes. The manufacturing facility being fully automated has a well-trainedteam of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of products. The products manufactured are approved by various agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Indian Oil Corporation, and GAIL.The Company is a quality oriented and innovative company with a wide, comprehensive and cost-effective range of HDPE products. It has commitment towards constant innovations in drinking water piping solutions, irrigation and sewerage technologies to meet the constantly increasing demands. Apart from these, it has a state of art manufacturing facility, with advanced R&D Lab, dedicated towards providing superior quality products. The Company manufacture HDPE, MDPE & PPR Pipes and acquire raw materials from several suppliers and have enduring relationship with them for a long time.The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue of 16,90,000 Equity Shares through Public Issue.

