|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|As attached As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024) o7th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company was held on Thursday, 18th July, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through video conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) Appointment of M/s R.P. Khandelwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 001795C) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report - 07th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
