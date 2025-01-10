To the Members of AJANTA SOYA LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Ajanta Soya Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,("lnd AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our audit report.

1 Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedure Revenue is recognised when the significant risk and rewards of the ownership have been transferred to the buyer and recovery of consideration adjusted for discounts and rebate is probable, i.e. variable consideration given the customers, the associated cost and possible return of goods can be measured reliably, there is no continuing effective control/ managerial involvement in respect of the goods, and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably. The timing of such revenue recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. We have performed the following principal audit procedures in relation to revenue recognised which include a combination of testing internal controls and substantive testing as under; The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the company. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may get recorded before the control is transferred to the customer. • Understanding the revenue recognition process, evaluating the design and implementation of controls in respect of revenue recognition and testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut offs at the year end including analytical procedures to ascertain the reasonableness of the revenue recognised. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control and historical experience create complexities that requires key judgements in determining revenues. Considering the above factors; We identified the revenue recognition as a key audit matter. • We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the managements sYstem of IT Controls and key application controls and interfaces between the system controls and key manual internal controls over the revenue recognition to assess the completeness of the revenue entries being recorded in the accounting system. • On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the year which included customer orders, sales invoices, e-way bills,managements control over dispatch of goods, delivery challan, discount and rebate conditions and other related documents including the recovery of consideration within the credit limit as per the terms of the contract. • We evaluated the appropriateness of revenue recognition policy and adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the IndAS-l 15.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 2. Contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations and claims Accrual for tax and other contingencies requires the management to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures arising from a range of matters relating to direct/ indirect tax, claims, general legal proceedings and other eventualities arising in the regular course of business. Principal Audit Procedure The key judgement lies in the estimation of provisions where they may differ from the future obligations. By nature, provision is difficult to estimate and includes many variables. Additionally, depending on timing, there is a risk that costs could be provided inappropriately that are not yet committed • Understanding the process followed by the company assessment of the amount for provisions and contingent liabilities and claims. • We used our professional judgement and experience to assess the value of material contingent liabilities in light of the nature of exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. • We discussed the status and potential exposures in respect of significant litigation and claims with the companys management including their views on the likely outcome of each litigation and claim and the magnitude of potential exposure and sighted any relevant opinions given by the advisors. • We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the companys disclosures in the financial statement.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, when it becomes available, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on our reading of these additional information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘the Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these IndAS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2o15, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of financial statements

7. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

8. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

9. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements-Refer Note No. 33 of financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ended 31st March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on 31st March 2024.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company did not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure "B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE "‘A"

to the independentauditors report

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT

[Referred to in paragraph 13(A)(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Ajanta Soya Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ajanta Soya Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IndAS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE"B"

to the independentauditors report

REPORT UNDER THE COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER 2020 (CARO)

(Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Ajanta Soya Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31stMarch 2024), we report, on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable, as hereunder:

1) (a) (i) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant & equipment by which property, plant & equipments are verified in the phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with that plan, certain property, plant & equipments were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our Opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable looking at the size of the company and nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, no proceedings have been initiated during the year nor any is pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The Physical verification of Inventory (excluding stock in transit) has been conducted, in our opinion, at reasonable interval by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The ‘stock in transit, has been subsequently on actual receipt physically reconciled by the company. No discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks are broadly in agreement with the books of account of company.

3) (a) The company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan and issued fresh guarantee during the year to other than subsidiaries, joint venture and associates and also to subsidiaries, joint venture and associates.

(b) The schedule of repayment of principal and interest, where applicable, has been stipulated and repayments are regular.

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loan, there is no overdue amount as at the balance sheet date.

(d) No loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended of fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(e) According to the records of the Company, and information & explanation given to us and the record of the company examined by us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4) In our Opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loan and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Accordingly, the Provision of Clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company

6) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost record as specified under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of Opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7) a). According to the records of the Company, and information & explanation given to us and the record of the company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b). Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature if the Dues Amount (Rs in lacs) Amount deposited under protest (Rs in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forums where dispute is pending fssai Penalty 4.00 2.00 FY 2018-19 Food Safety appellate tribunal Custom Duty Act Custom Duty 215.62 7.89 AY 2017-18 CESTAT- Delhi

8) According to the records of the company examined by us and information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, we report that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, we report that the company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedure performed by us no term loan was raised by the company during the year.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary, associates or joint venture.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture or associate company.

10) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or on the company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and up to the date of this report.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the company during the year and till date, for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books, the company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to company.

16) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a)(b) (c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

17) On the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year form the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility on other than ongoing project requiring a transfer to Fund specified in schedule VII to the companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

b) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, All the Projects of the Company were other than ongoing projects hence the company is not required to transferred any amount in special account under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable for the year.