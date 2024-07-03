iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajanta Soya Ltd Share Price

55.87
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:00 PM

  • Open57.05
  • Day's High58.76
  • 52 Wk High55.98
  • Prev. Close55.97
  • Day's Low53.18
  • 52 Wk Low 25.65
  • Turnover (lac)224.69
  • P/E26.4
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value17.77
  • EPS2.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)449.66
  • Div. Yield0
Ajanta Soya Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

57.05

Prev. Close

55.97

Turnover(Lac.)

224.69

Day's High

58.76

Day's Low

53.18

52 Week's High

55.98

52 Week's Low

25.65

Book Value

17.77

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

449.66

P/E

26.4

EPS

2.12

Divi. Yield

0

Ajanta Soya Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ajanta Soya Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ajanta Soya Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.24%

Non-Institutions: 52.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ajanta Soya Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.1

16.1

16.1

16.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.6

109.7

107.1

63.26

Net Worth

130.7

125.8

123.2

79.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

931.39

760.13

346.04

700.07

yoy growth (%)

22.53

119.66

-50.57

20.88

Raw materials

-861.44

-709.54

-328.15

-665.31

As % of sales

92.48

93.34

94.83

95.03

Employee costs

-4.88

-4.73

-3.89

-3.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.58

12.85

3.76

10.97

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.59

-0.65

-1.25

Tax paid

-15.44

-3.05

-2.82

-3.84

Working capital

9.04

-15.25

30.16

-7.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.53

119.66

-50.57

20.88

Op profit growth

129.11

-4,018.08

-107.15

-8.78

EBIT growth

167.69

219.88

-58.72

43.66

Net profit growth

156.58

941.38

-86.79

40.01

Ajanta Soya Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ajanta Soya Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sushil Goyal

Whole-time Director

Abhey Goyal

Independent Director

Sushila Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kapil

Whole Time Director

Arun Tyagi

Independent Director

Alok Narayan Pandey

Independent Director

Rupesh Deorah

Independent Director

Sonia Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajanta Soya Ltd

Summary

Ajanta Soya Limited was incorporated on January 13, 1992. The Company is one of the foremost manufacturers of Vanaspati, Edible Refined Oils & Bakery Shortening for different Bakery Products like Biscuits, Puff, and Creams etc. The Company has one of the Best Refining Capabilities, State-of-Art Technology, Fully Equipped Most Modern Laboratory through which, it provide superior quality refined vegetable oils to ensure the utmost nutritional value and long shelf - life.The Company is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing of Vanaspati and various kinds of refined oil with shortening products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications. ASL is a leading manufacturer and marketer of Vanaspati, Edible Oils and Bakery Application since two decades. The Company is promoted by well established group having and proven track record in the fields of edible oils.The company also markets the product in Bulk and small packs in northern- region of the country under brand name ANCHAL and DHRUV. The company has a very wide network in marketing zone. There are about 350 dealers, and operative in major cities and rural areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and U.P. The company depot is located at Jaipur and Meerut.The plant is ideally located in pollution free environment in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. . It supplies Loose Vanaspati in Tankers to renowned Biscuit Manufacturers like Parle, Britannia, ITC Foods, and Surya Food etc. It also markets the pr
Company FAQs

What is the Ajanta Soya Ltd share price today?

The Ajanta Soya Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd is ₹449.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajanta Soya Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajanta Soya Ltd is 26.4 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajanta Soya Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajanta Soya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajanta Soya Ltd is ₹25.65 and ₹55.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajanta Soya Ltd?

Ajanta Soya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.08%, 3 Years at 7.23%, 1 Year at 75.45%, 6 Month at 82.31%, 3 Month at 20.31% and 1 Month at 28.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajanta Soya Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajanta Soya Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.31 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 52.45 %

