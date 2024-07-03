SectorEdible Oil
Open₹57.05
Prev. Close₹55.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹224.69
Day's High₹58.76
Day's Low₹53.18
52 Week's High₹55.98
52 Week's Low₹25.65
Book Value₹17.77
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)449.66
P/E26.4
EPS2.12
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.6
109.7
107.1
63.26
Net Worth
130.7
125.8
123.2
79.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
931.39
760.13
346.04
700.07
yoy growth (%)
22.53
119.66
-50.57
20.88
Raw materials
-861.44
-709.54
-328.15
-665.31
As % of sales
92.48
93.34
94.83
95.03
Employee costs
-4.88
-4.73
-3.89
-3.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.58
12.85
3.76
10.97
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.59
-0.65
-1.25
Tax paid
-15.44
-3.05
-2.82
-3.84
Working capital
9.04
-15.25
30.16
-7.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.53
119.66
-50.57
20.88
Op profit growth
129.11
-4,018.08
-107.15
-8.78
EBIT growth
167.69
219.88
-58.72
43.66
Net profit growth
156.58
941.38
-86.79
40.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sushil Goyal
Whole-time Director
Abhey Goyal
Independent Director
Sushila Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kapil
Whole Time Director
Arun Tyagi
Independent Director
Alok Narayan Pandey
Independent Director
Rupesh Deorah
Independent Director
Sonia Poddar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ajanta Soya Ltd
Summary
Ajanta Soya Limited was incorporated on January 13, 1992. The Company is one of the foremost manufacturers of Vanaspati, Edible Refined Oils & Bakery Shortening for different Bakery Products like Biscuits, Puff, and Creams etc. The Company has one of the Best Refining Capabilities, State-of-Art Technology, Fully Equipped Most Modern Laboratory through which, it provide superior quality refined vegetable oils to ensure the utmost nutritional value and long shelf - life.The Company is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing of Vanaspati and various kinds of refined oil with shortening products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications. ASL is a leading manufacturer and marketer of Vanaspati, Edible Oils and Bakery Application since two decades. The Company is promoted by well established group having and proven track record in the fields of edible oils.The company also markets the product in Bulk and small packs in northern- region of the country under brand name ANCHAL and DHRUV. The company has a very wide network in marketing zone. There are about 350 dealers, and operative in major cities and rural areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and U.P. The company depot is located at Jaipur and Meerut.The plant is ideally located in pollution free environment in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. . It supplies Loose Vanaspati in Tankers to renowned Biscuit Manufacturers like Parle, Britannia, ITC Foods, and Surya Food etc. It also markets the pr
Read More
The Ajanta Soya Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹55.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajanta Soya Ltd is ₹449.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajanta Soya Ltd is 26.4 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajanta Soya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajanta Soya Ltd is ₹25.65 and ₹55.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajanta Soya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.08%, 3 Years at 7.23%, 1 Year at 75.45%, 6 Month at 82.31%, 3 Month at 20.31% and 1 Month at 28.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.