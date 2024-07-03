Summary

Ajanta Soya Limited was incorporated on January 13, 1992. The Company is one of the foremost manufacturers of Vanaspati, Edible Refined Oils & Bakery Shortening for different Bakery Products like Biscuits, Puff, and Creams etc. The Company has one of the Best Refining Capabilities, State-of-Art Technology, Fully Equipped Most Modern Laboratory through which, it provide superior quality refined vegetable oils to ensure the utmost nutritional value and long shelf - life.The Company is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing of Vanaspati and various kinds of refined oil with shortening products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications. ASL is a leading manufacturer and marketer of Vanaspati, Edible Oils and Bakery Application since two decades. The Company is promoted by well established group having and proven track record in the fields of edible oils.The company also markets the product in Bulk and small packs in northern- region of the country under brand name ANCHAL and DHRUV. The company has a very wide network in marketing zone. There are about 350 dealers, and operative in major cities and rural areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and U.P. The company depot is located at Jaipur and Meerut.The plant is ideally located in pollution free environment in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. . It supplies Loose Vanaspati in Tankers to renowned Biscuit Manufacturers like Parle, Britannia, ITC Foods, and Surya Food etc. It also markets the pr

