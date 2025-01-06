Ajanta Soya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.58
12.85
3.76
10.97
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.59
-0.65
-1.25
Tax paid
-15.44
-3.05
-2.82
-3.84
Working capital
9.04
-15.25
30.16
-7.61
Other operating items
Operating
32.55
-7.04
30.44
-1.74
Capital expenditure
5.03
1.75
6.3
1.31
Free cash flow
37.58
-5.29
36.74
-0.42
Equity raised
76.11
56.74
53.4
34.37
Investing
13.77
0.06
-19.09
1.82
Financing
5.65
-23.57
28.31
-14.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
133.12
27.93
99.37
20.79
