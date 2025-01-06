iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajanta Soya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.7
(1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajanta Soya Ltd

Ajanta Soya FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.58

12.85

3.76

10.97

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.59

-0.65

-1.25

Tax paid

-15.44

-3.05

-2.82

-3.84

Working capital

9.04

-15.25

30.16

-7.61

Other operating items

Operating

32.55

-7.04

30.44

-1.74

Capital expenditure

5.03

1.75

6.3

1.31

Free cash flow

37.58

-5.29

36.74

-0.42

Equity raised

76.11

56.74

53.4

34.37

Investing

13.77

0.06

-19.09

1.82

Financing

5.65

-23.57

28.31

-14.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

133.12

27.93

99.37

20.79

Ajanta Soya : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajanta Soya Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.