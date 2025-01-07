iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajanta Soya Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55
(-2.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

931.39

760.13

346.04

700.07

yoy growth (%)

22.53

119.66

-50.57

20.88

Raw materials

-861.44

-709.54

-328.15

-665.31

As % of sales

92.48

93.34

94.83

95.03

Employee costs

-4.88

-4.73

-3.89

-3.45

As % of sales

0.52

0.62

1.12

0.49

Other costs

-28.72

-29.99

-14.39

-25.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.08

3.94

4.15

3.66

Operating profit

36.33

15.86

-0.4

5.65

OPM

3.9

2.08

-0.11

0.8

Depreciation

-1.62

-1.59

-0.65

-1.25

Interest expense

-1.76

-2.96

-1.17

-1

Other income

7.63

1.55

6

7.57

Profit before tax

40.58

12.85

3.76

10.97

Taxes

-15.44

-3.05

-2.82

-3.84

Tax rate

-38.05

-23.75

-75.03

-35.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.14

9.79

0.94

7.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

25.14

9.79

0.94

7.12

yoy growth (%)

156.58

941.38

-86.79

40.01

NPM

2.69

1.28

0.27

1.01

