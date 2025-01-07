Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
931.39
760.13
346.04
700.07
yoy growth (%)
22.53
119.66
-50.57
20.88
Raw materials
-861.44
-709.54
-328.15
-665.31
As % of sales
92.48
93.34
94.83
95.03
Employee costs
-4.88
-4.73
-3.89
-3.45
As % of sales
0.52
0.62
1.12
0.49
Other costs
-28.72
-29.99
-14.39
-25.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.08
3.94
4.15
3.66
Operating profit
36.33
15.86
-0.4
5.65
OPM
3.9
2.08
-0.11
0.8
Depreciation
-1.62
-1.59
-0.65
-1.25
Interest expense
-1.76
-2.96
-1.17
-1
Other income
7.63
1.55
6
7.57
Profit before tax
40.58
12.85
3.76
10.97
Taxes
-15.44
-3.05
-2.82
-3.84
Tax rate
-38.05
-23.75
-75.03
-35.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.14
9.79
0.94
7.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
25.14
9.79
0.94
7.12
yoy growth (%)
156.58
941.38
-86.79
40.01
NPM
2.69
1.28
0.27
1.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.