Ajanta Soya Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.1
16.1
16.1
16.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.6
109.7
107.1
63.26
Net Worth
130.7
125.8
123.2
79.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0.32
1.09
0
2.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.87
6.32
5.64
6.88
Total Liabilities
137.89
133.21
128.84
89.09
Fixed Assets
45.14
39.58
40.38
35.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
23.73
15.49
23.92
18.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.27
0.37
0.43
Networking Capital
38.04
56.21
27.14
13.27
Inventories
96.09
111.17
131.53
40.63
Inventory Days
15.92
Sundry Debtors
11.97
36.7
22.03
18.19
Debtor Days
7.12
Other Current Assets
8.96
7.31
9.66
25.86
Sundry Creditors
-12.07
-19.48
-5.53
-7.84
Creditor Days
3.07
Other Current Liabilities
-66.91
-79.49
-130.55
-63.57
Cash
30.57
21.67
37.03
21.37
Total Assets
137.9
133.22
128.84
89.08
