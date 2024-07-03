Ajanta Soya Ltd Summary

Ajanta Soya Limited was incorporated on January 13, 1992. The Company is one of the foremost manufacturers of Vanaspati, Edible Refined Oils & Bakery Shortening for different Bakery Products like Biscuits, Puff, and Creams etc. The Company has one of the Best Refining Capabilities, State-of-Art Technology, Fully Equipped Most Modern Laboratory through which, it provide superior quality refined vegetable oils to ensure the utmost nutritional value and long shelf - life.The Company is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing of Vanaspati and various kinds of refined oil with shortening products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications. ASL is a leading manufacturer and marketer of Vanaspati, Edible Oils and Bakery Application since two decades. The Company is promoted by well established group having and proven track record in the fields of edible oils.The company also markets the product in Bulk and small packs in northern- region of the country under brand name ANCHAL and DHRUV. The company has a very wide network in marketing zone. There are about 350 dealers, and operative in major cities and rural areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and U.P. The company depot is located at Jaipur and Meerut.The plant is ideally located in pollution free environment in the industrial area of Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. . It supplies Loose Vanaspati in Tankers to renowned Biscuit Manufacturers like Parle, Britannia, ITC Foods, and Surya Food etc. It also markets the product in Bulk and small packs in northern- region of the country under brand name ANCHAL and DHRUV.During the year 1994-95, the company manufactured Refined Oil under the brand name Dhruv & introduced Refined Oil in small packs in the brand name AnchalDuring the year 2005-2006, the company suspended its operations in Rice and Copper segments and concentrated on the Vanaspati / Refined oil business segment. During the year 2008-2009, the company increased installed capacity of Vanaspati / Refined Oil from 54000 MT to 86000 MT. ASL is now a Company with a strong portfolio of brands viz. Dhruv, Anchal and Parv and enjoys reputed market share. It offers its quality products as food ingredients to serve food manufacturers and food service industry. The Company after successful expansion in refining capacity is focusing on increasing the capacity utilization by market expansion for its different products and their variants for growing market demands.