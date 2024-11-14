iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajanta Soya Ltd Board Meeting

48.74
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ajanta Soya CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, the same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 before the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Result:- Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 30-06-2024 Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024:- Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, the same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 14th August, 2024 before the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202416 May 2024
AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024:- Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Identification and Designation of Senior Management Personnel Intimation of Completion of Tenure of Independent Directors: - Mr. Harsh Chander Kansal and Mr. Hemant Bansal.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024: This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th February, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the following:- Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023, the same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 before the Board Meeting. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Appointment of Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:-Appointment of Whole Time Director Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Resignation of Whole Time Director Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Change in Senior Management Personnel

Ajanta Soya: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajanta Soya Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.