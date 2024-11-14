|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, the same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 before the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Result:- Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 30-06-2024 Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024:- Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024, the same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 14th August, 2024 before the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024:- Submission of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Identification and Designation of Senior Management Personnel Intimation of Completion of Tenure of Independent Directors: - Mr. Harsh Chander Kansal and Mr. Hemant Bansal.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|AJANTA SOYA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024: This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th February, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the following:- Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023, the same were also reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 before the Board Meeting. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Appointment of Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:-Appointment of Whole Time Director Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Resignation of Whole Time Director Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015:- Change in Senior Management Personnel
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.