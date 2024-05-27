TO THE MEMBERS,

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND-AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Ajcon Global Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for opinion

We have conducted our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing(SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter IT Systems and Controls We performed the following procedures assisted by specialised IT The financial accounting and reporting systems of the Company are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access auditors on the IT infrastructure and applications relevant to financial reporting: • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of IT access controls over the information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces, configuration and other identified application controls. • Tested IT general controls (logical access, change management and aspects of IT operational controls). This included testing that to programs and data and IT operations, are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. requests for access to systems were appropriately reviewed and authorised. Therefore, due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. • Tested the Companys periodic review of access rights. We also inspected requests of changes to systems for appropriate approval and authorisation. • In addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated and IT dependent manual controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness compensating controls in case deficiencies were identified and, where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

4. Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of the Annual Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the standard on auditing for auditors responsibility in relation to other information in documents containing audited financial statements. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including total comprehensive Income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or

has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not

be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that : -

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : -

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b)The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the information and details provided and other audit procedures followed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has no declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable to the Company from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded therein.

For Bhatter & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 131092W

Sd/-

D. H. Bhatter (Proprietor)

Membership No.: 016937 UDIN:24016937BKBYLN9743

Place: Mumbai Date: 27.05.2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024:-

(i) In respect of the Companys Property Plant & Equipments:

(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. Company is no having intangible assets. Hence clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As explained to us, all the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lease and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not re-valued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31 March, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of Inventory:-

(a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

(b) No discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to book records. The Companys inventory comprise only of shares and securities. The Management during the year has physically verified those stocks which were not in dematerialize form and the rest were verified through Demat Statements of Depositories. In our opinion, the procedure of such verification was reasonable and adequate, considering the size and nature of the business.

(c) Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records.

(d) The sanctioned working capital limits is less than rupees five Crore on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, the said clause is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided guarantees and securities during the year. The aggregate amount of loan given and balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date, with respect to loans given is as under:

Name of the Party Relationship Nature Amount during the year (^lakhs) Balance outstanding (^lakhs) Ajcon Finance Limited Subsidiary Company Net Loan Given (Unsecured) (239.00) NIL

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and other terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not given guarantees or provided securities during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the repayments of principal amounts are generally regular considering the stipulation to repayment.

(d) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and payable on demand.

(e) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted for more than 90 days considering the stipulations to repayment.

(f) On the basis of examination of records, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given guarantees or provided securities during the year. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act with respect to loans given and investments made as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public within the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by of the Company.

(vii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods & Services Tax (GST), Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions related to unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The Company has not taken any loans from Government and has not issued any debentures.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have been not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from entities to meet obligations of its subsidiaries and there are no joint ventures and associates.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and there are no joint ventures and associates.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any

money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures and hence clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year and not have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Hence clause (xii), of the order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) During the year, internal audit has been carried out by the Independent firm of Chartered accountants. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the scope and coverage is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued by Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 hence this clause is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) The group has no CIC (Core Investment Company) as part of the group hence this clause is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses neither in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty that exists as on the date of the audit report and that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spend towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and hence clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For Bhatter & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 131092W Sd/- D. H. Bhatter (Proprietor) Place: Mumbai Date: 27.05.2024 Membership No.: 016937 UDIN:24016937BKBYLN9743

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") which is a Company incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:-

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Bhatter & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 131092W

Place: Mumbai Date: 27.05.2024

D. H. Bhatter (Proprietor)

Membership No.: 016937 UDIN:24016937BKBYLN9743