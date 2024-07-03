iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ajcon Global Services Ltd Share Price

65.13
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.13
  • Day's High65.13
  • 52 Wk High82.17
  • Prev. Close66.45
  • Day's Low65.13
  • 52 Wk Low 31.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E31.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.84
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ajcon Global Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

65.13

Prev. Close

66.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

65.13

Day's Low

65.13

52 Week's High

82.17

52 Week's Low

31.31

Book Value

31.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.86

P/E

31.64

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0

Ajcon Global Services Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ajcon Global Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ajcon Global Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.85%

Institutions: 0.85%

Non-Institutions: 33.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ajcon Global Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.12

6.12

6.12

6.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.42

11.38

10.83

8.75

Net Worth

18.54

17.5

16.95

14.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.62

0.17

-1.52

2.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.9

8.65

41.46

47.84

28.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.9

8.65

41.46

47.84

28.16

Other Operating Income

0.09

-0.14

0

-0.01

-0.3

Other Income

0.1

0.1

0.23

1.12

0.56

View Annually Results

Ajcon Global Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ajcon Global Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman and MD & CEO

Ashok Kumar Ajmera

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ankit Ajmera

Whole-time Director

Anuj Ajmera

Independent Director

Ragini Chokshi

Independent Director

Rahul Atal

Independent Director

Beverly S N Avalani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ajcon Global Services Ltd

Summary

Ajcon Global Services Limited was incorporated in 1986, in Mumbai, as Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd with the object of consulting entrepreneurs and established companies in new projects and raising financial resources. The principal business of the company includes, Stock Broking, Corporate Advisory, Merchant Banking and Depository Participant Service.In 1994, the Company widened its horizon and diversified its business by entering into the Capital Markets. Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd was rechristened as Ajcon Capital Markets Ltd. to reflect the diversified business focus in Capital Markets, which was later changed to Ajcon Global Services Limited to reflect Companys global reach in financial services activities.The Company, went public in January 1995. It became a member in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to setup the right infrastructure for stock broking/security trading, market research. It developed a strong client base all over the country and presently its securities turnover runs in thousand of crores. In 2004, it expanded the reach from domestic markets to international markets in USA for providing financial services.The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India SEB) under the Stock brokers and sub-brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company acts as a stock broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on b
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ajcon Global Services Ltd share price today?

The Ajcon Global Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is ₹39.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ajcon Global Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is 31.64 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ajcon Global Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajcon Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is ₹31.31 and ₹82.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ajcon Global Services Ltd?

Ajcon Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.30%, 3 Years at 10.91%, 1 Year at 35.34%, 6 Month at 101.36%, 3 Month at 48.06% and 1 Month at 38.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ajcon Global Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.84 %
Institutions - 0.85 %
Public - 33.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ajcon Global Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.