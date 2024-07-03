Summary

Ajcon Global Services Limited was incorporated in 1986, in Mumbai, as Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd with the object of consulting entrepreneurs and established companies in new projects and raising financial resources. The principal business of the company includes, Stock Broking, Corporate Advisory, Merchant Banking and Depository Participant Service.In 1994, the Company widened its horizon and diversified its business by entering into the Capital Markets. Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd was rechristened as Ajcon Capital Markets Ltd. to reflect the diversified business focus in Capital Markets, which was later changed to Ajcon Global Services Limited to reflect Companys global reach in financial services activities.The Company, went public in January 1995. It became a member in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to setup the right infrastructure for stock broking/security trading, market research. It developed a strong client base all over the country and presently its securities turnover runs in thousand of crores. In 2004, it expanded the reach from domestic markets to international markets in USA for providing financial services.The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India SEB) under the Stock brokers and sub-brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company acts as a stock broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on b

Read More