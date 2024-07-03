Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹65.13
Prev. Close₹66.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹65.13
Day's Low₹65.13
52 Week's High₹82.17
52 Week's Low₹31.31
Book Value₹31.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.86
P/E31.64
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.12
6.12
6.12
6.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
11.38
10.83
8.75
Net Worth
18.54
17.5
16.95
14.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.62
0.17
-1.52
2.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.9
8.65
41.46
47.84
28.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.9
8.65
41.46
47.84
28.16
Other Operating Income
0.09
-0.14
0
-0.01
-0.3
Other Income
0.1
0.1
0.23
1.12
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman and MD & CEO
Ashok Kumar Ajmera
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ankit Ajmera
Whole-time Director
Anuj Ajmera
Independent Director
Ragini Chokshi
Independent Director
Rahul Atal
Independent Director
Beverly S N Avalani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ajcon Global Services Ltd
Summary
Ajcon Global Services Limited was incorporated in 1986, in Mumbai, as Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd with the object of consulting entrepreneurs and established companies in new projects and raising financial resources. The principal business of the company includes, Stock Broking, Corporate Advisory, Merchant Banking and Depository Participant Service.In 1994, the Company widened its horizon and diversified its business by entering into the Capital Markets. Ajmera Financials and Project Consultants Pvt. Ltd was rechristened as Ajcon Capital Markets Ltd. to reflect the diversified business focus in Capital Markets, which was later changed to Ajcon Global Services Limited to reflect Companys global reach in financial services activities.The Company, went public in January 1995. It became a member in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to setup the right infrastructure for stock broking/security trading, market research. It developed a strong client base all over the country and presently its securities turnover runs in thousand of crores. In 2004, it expanded the reach from domestic markets to international markets in USA for providing financial services.The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India SEB) under the Stock brokers and sub-brokers Regulations, 1992 and is a member National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Company acts as a stock broker to execute proprietary trades and also trades on b
Read More
The Ajcon Global Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is ₹39.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is 31.64 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ajcon Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ajcon Global Services Ltd is ₹31.31 and ₹82.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ajcon Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.30%, 3 Years at 10.91%, 1 Year at 35.34%, 6 Month at 101.36%, 3 Month at 48.06% and 1 Month at 38.47%.
