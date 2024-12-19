iifl-logo-icon 1
Ajcon Global Services Ltd Board Meeting

66.67
(1.40%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Ajcon Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Proposal for Issuance of share warrants by way of Preferential Allotment on Private Placement Basis in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such Regulatory/ Statutory and other approvals as may be required. b) To fix the date time and venue for convening Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members to seek approvals of shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of Preferential Allotment as required. c) Appoint Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company. Issuance of 10,00,000 convertible warrants on preferential cum private placement basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter (Q2/FY25) and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the UNAFR for the Q2FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q1/FY25) Ended 30.6.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1). Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2). Re-appointment of Mr. Ankit Ashok Ajmera Director as a WTD for the period of 3 years w.e.f 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2027 (both days inclusive). 3). Convening of 37th AGM. Outcome of Board meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Board Meeting to be held on 28.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 scuduled to be held on 30th January, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Q3FY24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)

