Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Proposal for Issuance of share warrants by way of Preferential Allotment on Private Placement Basis in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to such Regulatory/ Statutory and other approvals as may be required. b) To fix the date time and venue for convening Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members to seek approvals of shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of Preferential Allotment as required. c) Appoint Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company. Issuance of 10,00,000 convertible warrants on preferential cum private placement basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter (Q2/FY25) and Half Year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the UNAFR for the Q2FY25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q1/FY25) Ended 30.6.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1). Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2). Re-appointment of Mr. Ankit Ashok Ajmera Director as a WTD for the period of 3 years w.e.f 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2027 (both days inclusive). 3). Convening of 37th AGM. Outcome of Board meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

AJCON GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Board Meeting to be held on 28.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024