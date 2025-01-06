Ajcon Global Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.62
0.17
-1.52
2.86
Other operating items
Operating
-0.62
0.17
-1.52
2.86
Capital expenditure
0.27
-0.03
0.36
0.41
Free cash flow
-0.35
0.14
-1.16
3.27
Equity raised
15.97
15.25
14.68
13.72
Investing
-0.02
0
0.97
0.01
Financing
9.45
8.46
6.4
4.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.03
23.85
20.89
21.31
