|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Dec 2024
|16 Jan 2025
|Issuance of 10,00,000 convertible warrants on preferential cum private placement basis Considered and approved that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on Thursday, 16.01.2025 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Intimation of Cut-Off date and E-Voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2024) Corrigendum_EGM Notice of the Company to be held on Thursday, 16.01.2025 at 11 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025) Proceedings of EGM held on 16.01.2025 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2025)
