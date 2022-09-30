To the Members of

Alexander Stamps and Coin Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Independent Auditors Report on Audited Standalone Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of Alexander Stamps & Coin Limited pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended.

To

The Board of Directors of

Alexander Stamps & Coin Limited

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of standalone financial results of Alexander Stamps & Coin Limited (the "Company") for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2023 together with the notes thereon ("the statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (the Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the statement:

(i) are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations; and

(ii) except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph below, gives true and fair view in conformity with the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2023.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

a. We draw attention to the Note No 3 to the Financial Results, with respect to the Investments as stated in Non-Current Investments amounting to INR 113.67/- Lacs, the requisite documents with respect to this investment are not available with the Company, in the absence of sufficient information, the Management has also not provided for any Impairment for the same and in turn we are unable to comment on the carrying value of Investment made by the Company and the consequent impact thereof on Other Comprehensive Income.

b. We draw attention to the Note No 5 to the Financial Results, in respect of the Outstanding Income Tax demand for the Assessment Year 2017-2018, amounting to INR 344.56 Lakhs, for which the Company has neither filed any appeal nor created any provision in the books of accounts.

c. We draw attention to the Note No 6 to the Financial Results, The inventory valuation as on 30.09.2022 include Inventories amounting to INR 1492.81/- Lakh valued as per Valuation report dated 13th July 2020, stating valuation as on 31st March 2020. Consequently, we are unable to ascertain the impact due to deviation in inventory valuation on the Ind AS Financial statements as on 30.09.2022.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone financial statements. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act head with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the statement responsibility is to issue a report on these financial results based on our audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing generally accepted in India. However, because of the matters described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Conclusion Paragraph, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to provide a basis for our conclusion on these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group and its associate to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit & significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

Attention is drawn to the fact that the figures for the quarter ended 31st March 2023 and the corresponding quarter ended in the previous year as reported in these Annual Standalone Financial Results are the balancing figure between audited figure in respect of the full financial year and published year to date figures up to the end of the third quarter of the relevant financial year. Also, figures up to the end of the third quarter had only been reviewed and not subject to audit.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Alexander Stamp and Coins Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment;

1(a)(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

1(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

1(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company;

1(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year;

1(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder;

2(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory;

2(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks on the basis of security of current assets hence the requirements of paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the Company.

3 The Company has not granted any loan secured or unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties, during the year, hence the clause is not applicable.

4 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made.

According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.;

5 The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.;

6 Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order with regard to cost records is not applicable.;

7(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as stated below;

As per the information and explanations, and having regard to the facts stated in Note No. 39(c), undisputed statutory liabilities outstanding for more than six months as on March 31, 2018 are as under :

7(b) According to the records of the company examined by us and information and explanations given by the management, there are no statutory dues of referred in subclause (a) that has not been deposited on account of disputes;

8 There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961during the year, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.;

9(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.;

9(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

9(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

9(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

9(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures..

9(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10 The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

11(a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.;

11(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

11(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12 The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13 Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.;

14(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system however company is required to have an internal audit system as per provisions of the section 138 of the Companies Act 2013.

15 The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons

connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.;

16(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.;

16(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.;

16(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17 The Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

18 There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

19 On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and also we have given our comment set forth in our report on the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20 The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) are not applicable to the company (a)&(b) therefore reporting under clause 20(a) and (b) is not applicable.

c) Recognition of deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the future tax consequences of temporary differences between the carrying values of assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases, and unutilized business loss and depreciation carryforwards and tax credits. Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, unused tax losses, depreciation carry-forwards and unused tax credits could be utilized.

d) Discounting of financial assets / liabilities

All financial assets / liabilities are required to be measured at fair value on initial recognition. In case of financial assets / liabilities which are required to be subsequently measured at amortized cost, interest is accrued using the effective interest method.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Alexander Stamps and Coins Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgemen t, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to p rovide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.