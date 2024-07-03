Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹14.81
Prev. Close₹15.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.58
Day's High₹15.36
Day's Low₹14.81
52 Week's High₹19.5
52 Week's Low₹12.5
Book Value₹18.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.31
9.31
9.31
9.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.52
7.62
7.63
6.69
Net Worth
16.83
16.93
16.94
15.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.75
0.43
1.03
5.06
yoy growth (%)
74.16
-57.72
-79.61
-39.75
Raw materials
-0.59
-0.34
-0.73
-4.42
As % of sales
78.33
80.03
70.8
87.42
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.03
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.02
0.1
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.03
-0.03
0.73
9.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.16
-57.72
-79.61
-39.75
Op profit growth
-410.65
-122.54
-62.39
-65.03
EBIT growth
-371.88
-120.33
-54.08
-65.06
Net profit growth
-290.78
-126.39
-64.62
-34.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anirudh P Sethi
Executive Director
Alka Sawhney
Independent Director
Diksha Kapur
Whole Time Director & CEO
Kiran Shah
Independent Director
Vipulchandra Thakkar
Independent Director
Jignesh Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devanshi Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd
Summary
Alexander Stamps & Coin Limited. was incorporated in the name of Rudraksh Cap-Tech Limited on June 29, 1992. The Company changed its name from Rudraksh Cap-Tech Limited to Alexander Stamps and Coin Limited with effect from 30th December, 2016.The Company is in the business of philatelic and numismatic activates. It is the leading organization, which is dealing in philatelic and numismatic activity. The stamps, company possessed rare collections and collected by various Philatelists, people can place order from websites to purchase these precious assets at predetermined prices fixed by Company from time to time. The financial Year 2015 was the year of the reconstruction of the management control with the voting control by inviting the investment into the capital. In terms of the SEBI Regulations & Listing requirements, the Promoters of Company transferred about 22.76 % equity share capital in favour of the new promoters, Directors and Persons acting in concert. The corporate action in the future strategically aimed to undertake the diversified business.In 2014-15, the Company was engrossed in the activities of the Capital investment, advisory but the board of directors has contemplated the future plans to diversify in to the internationally acclaimed business of Philately & Numismatic And From Last Many Years we were collecting Stamps, Coins and Historic Newspapers, Antique & now Plan to Started Advisory/Consultancy for Stamps/Coins and Antique Items, subject to the applicabl
The Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is ₹14.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is ₹12.5 and ₹19.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.20%, 3 Years at -16.35%, 1 Year at -13.35%, 6 Month at -1.23%, 3 Month at -7.41% and 1 Month at -5.81%.
