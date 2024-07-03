Summary

Alexander Stamps & Coin Limited. was incorporated in the name of Rudraksh Cap-Tech Limited on June 29, 1992. The Company changed its name from Rudraksh Cap-Tech Limited to Alexander Stamps and Coin Limited with effect from 30th December, 2016.The Company is in the business of philatelic and numismatic activates. It is the leading organization, which is dealing in philatelic and numismatic activity. The stamps, company possessed rare collections and collected by various Philatelists, people can place order from websites to purchase these precious assets at predetermined prices fixed by Company from time to time. The financial Year 2015 was the year of the reconstruction of the management control with the voting control by inviting the investment into the capital. In terms of the SEBI Regulations & Listing requirements, the Promoters of Company transferred about 22.76 % equity share capital in favour of the new promoters, Directors and Persons acting in concert. The corporate action in the future strategically aimed to undertake the diversified business.In 2014-15, the Company was engrossed in the activities of the Capital investment, advisory but the board of directors has contemplated the future plans to diversify in to the internationally acclaimed business of Philately & Numismatic And From Last Many Years we were collecting Stamps, Coins and Historic Newspapers, Antique & now Plan to Started Advisory/Consultancy for Stamps/Coins and Antique Items, subject to the applicabl

Read More