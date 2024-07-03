iifl-logo-icon 1
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Share Price

15.33
(0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.81
  • Day's High15.36
  • 52 Wk High19.5
  • Prev. Close15.25
  • Day's Low14.81
  • 52 Wk Low 12.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.28
  • Div. Yield0
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.81

Prev. Close

15.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

15.36

Day's Low

14.81

52 Week's High

19.5

52 Week's Low

12.5

Book Value

18.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.19%

Non-Promoter- 99.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.31

9.31

9.31

9.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.52

7.62

7.63

6.69

Net Worth

16.83

16.93

16.94

15.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.75

0.43

1.03

5.06

yoy growth (%)

74.16

-57.72

-79.61

-39.75

Raw materials

-0.59

-0.34

-0.73

-4.42

As % of sales

78.33

80.03

70.8

87.42

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.03

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.02

0.1

0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.02

0

Working capital

0.03

-0.03

0.73

9.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.16

-57.72

-79.61

-39.75

Op profit growth

-410.65

-122.54

-62.39

-65.03

EBIT growth

-371.88

-120.33

-54.08

-65.06

Net profit growth

-290.78

-126.39

-64.62

-34.29

No Record Found

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anirudh P Sethi

Executive Director

Alka Sawhney

Independent Director

Diksha Kapur

Whole Time Director & CEO

Kiran Shah

Independent Director

Vipulchandra Thakkar

Independent Director

Jignesh Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devanshi Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd

Summary

Alexander Stamps & Coin Limited. was incorporated in the name of Rudraksh Cap-Tech Limited on June 29, 1992. The Company changed its name from Rudraksh Cap-Tech Limited to Alexander Stamps and Coin Limited with effect from 30th December, 2016.The Company is in the business of philatelic and numismatic activates. It is the leading organization, which is dealing in philatelic and numismatic activity. The stamps, company possessed rare collections and collected by various Philatelists, people can place order from websites to purchase these precious assets at predetermined prices fixed by Company from time to time. The financial Year 2015 was the year of the reconstruction of the management control with the voting control by inviting the investment into the capital. In terms of the SEBI Regulations & Listing requirements, the Promoters of Company transferred about 22.76 % equity share capital in favour of the new promoters, Directors and Persons acting in concert. The corporate action in the future strategically aimed to undertake the diversified business.In 2014-15, the Company was engrossed in the activities of the Capital investment, advisory but the board of directors has contemplated the future plans to diversify in to the internationally acclaimed business of Philately & Numismatic And From Last Many Years we were collecting Stamps, Coins and Historic Newspapers, Antique & now Plan to Started Advisory/Consultancy for Stamps/Coins and Antique Items, subject to the applicabl
Company FAQs

What is the Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd share price today?

The Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is ₹14.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is ₹12.5 and ₹19.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd?

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.20%, 3 Years at -16.35%, 1 Year at -13.35%, 6 Month at -1.23%, 3 Month at -7.41% and 1 Month at -5.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.81 %

