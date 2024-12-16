Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 16th December 2024 inter alia to: 1. To approve proposal of preferential issue/private placement in cash/kind of Equity Shares subject to approval of Shareholders and Statutory Authorities up to Rs. 15 Crores; 2. To review and consider having Extra Ordinary General Meeting to approve preferential issue. 3. To review and confirm latest business engagements and new developments for the business expansion. This is for your kind information and record please. We, Alexander Stamps and Coin Limited (the Company), hereby submit this letter to inform you and the esteemed stakeholders of the Company about the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company to postpone the preferential issue of Equity Shares due to nonavailability of proper resources and incompatibility of the Investors who are going to participate in proposed issue in the board meeting held on Monday, 16 December, 2024. Said agenda will further be taken into consideration in the 4 quarter of the FY 24-25 as the Board is anticipating for better investor participation and positive market conditions. The Board Meeting commenced at 18:30 (IST) and concluded at 19:30 (IST). You are requested to take the above on record and do the needful and oblige. The above information is also available on the Companys website at www.alexanderstamps.in. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and consider the Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone) for the 2nd quarter ended on 30th September 2024(FY 24-25). 2. To review and consider come up with Preferential Issue and having Extra Ordinary General Meeting to approve preferential issue. 3. To approve and consider the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. 4. To review and confirm minutes of the Board Meeting held on 12th November 2024 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 of the Company considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, Alexander stamps and coin limited informed about resignation and appointment of Director Outcome of Board meeting held on 20th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

outcome of Board meeting held on 12th August 2024 for approval inter alia Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 12th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 20 Jun 2024

Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix date time and venue for conducting the Annual General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 2. To approve and take on record the audited (Standalone) financial statements of the Company for the year ended as on 31st March 2024 3. To approve Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. 4. To approve material Related Party transactions 5. To approve appointment of Secretarial Auditor . 6. To approve appointment of Internal Auditor 7. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve material Related Party transactions 2. To approve and take on record the audited (Standalone) financial statements of the Company for the year ended as on 31st March, 2024. 3. To approve Notice for convene 32nd AGM to be held on Saturday, 3rd August 2024. 4. To approve Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. 5. To approve appointment of a Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 6. To approve appointment of an Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 5th day of July, 2024 has discussed agendas as described in Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Revised outcome of board Meeting Held On 5Th July, 2024 To Discuss AGM Related Agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Revised outcome of board Meeting Held On 5Th July, 2024 To Discuss AGM Related Agendas. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for The Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024. pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcomes of the Board meeting held on 24.05.2024 to consider , approve the Audited Financial Statement together with Audit report for the quarter and the year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024