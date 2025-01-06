Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.02
0.1
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.03
-0.03
0.73
9.21
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
-0.05
0.81
9.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.06
-0.05
0.82
9.44
Equity raised
14.49
14.54
16.65
10.41
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.68
0.64
0.69
0.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.24
15.12
18.16
20.42
