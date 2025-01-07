Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.75
0.43
1.03
5.06
yoy growth (%)
74.16
-57.72
-79.61
-39.75
Raw materials
-0.59
-0.34
-0.73
-4.42
As % of sales
78.33
80.03
70.8
87.42
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.03
-0.08
As % of sales
0.81
5.15
3.19
1.76
Other costs
-0.09
-0.08
-0.18
-0.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.79
19.32
17.52
6.21
Operating profit
0.06
-0.01
0.08
0.23
OPM
8.05
-4.51
8.46
4.58
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.02
0.1
0.23
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-29.71
0
-22.96
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-0.02
0.08
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-0.02
0.08
0.23
yoy growth (%)
-290.78
-126.39
-64.62
-34.29
NPM
5.44
-4.97
7.96
4.58
