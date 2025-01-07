iifl-logo-icon 1
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.96
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:03:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.75

0.43

1.03

5.06

yoy growth (%)

74.16

-57.72

-79.61

-39.75

Raw materials

-0.59

-0.34

-0.73

-4.42

As % of sales

78.33

80.03

70.8

87.42

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.03

-0.08

As % of sales

0.81

5.15

3.19

1.76

Other costs

-0.09

-0.08

-0.18

-0.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.79

19.32

17.52

6.21

Operating profit

0.06

-0.01

0.08

0.23

OPM

8.05

-4.51

8.46

4.58

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.02

0.1

0.23

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-29.71

0

-22.96

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-0.02

0.08

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

-0.02

0.08

0.23

yoy growth (%)

-290.78

-126.39

-64.62

-34.29

NPM

5.44

-4.97

7.96

4.58

