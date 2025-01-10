iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Balance Sheet

14.09
(1.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.31

9.31

9.31

9.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.52

7.62

7.63

6.69

Net Worth

16.83

16.93

16.94

15.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.86

16.96

16.97

16.28

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.08

0.05

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.14

1.14

1.14

0.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.65

15.69

15.75

15

Inventories

16.42

16.42

16.43

15.38

Inventory Days

7,387.41

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.03

0.1

0.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.59

-0.55

-0.42

-0.56

Creditor Days

268.98

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.21

-0.36

-0.27

Cash

0.03

0.05

0.03

0.31

Total Assets

16.88

16.96

16.97

16.27

Alexander Stamps : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.