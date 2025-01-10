Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.31
9.31
9.31
9.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.52
7.62
7.63
6.69
Net Worth
16.83
16.93
16.94
15.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.86
16.96
16.97
16.28
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.08
0.05
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.14
1.14
1.14
0.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.65
15.69
15.75
15
Inventories
16.42
16.42
16.43
15.38
Inventory Days
7,387.41
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.03
0.1
0.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.59
-0.55
-0.42
-0.56
Creditor Days
268.98
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.21
-0.36
-0.27
Cash
0.03
0.05
0.03
0.31
Total Assets
16.88
16.96
16.97
16.27
