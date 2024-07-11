iifl-logo-icon 1
Alexander Stamps & Coin Ltd AGM

14.7
(7.38%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Alexander Stamps CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM10 Aug 20245 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 5th day of July, 2024 has discussed agendas as described in Outcome. Revised outcome of board Meeting Held On 5Th July, 2024 To Discuss AGM Related Agendas. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 10 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) As per the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the proceedings and outcome of the Companys 32nd Annual General Meeting dated 10th August 2024 be and is hereby submitted by the Board of Directors. All the Items of business contained in the Notice were transacted and passed by the Members.

