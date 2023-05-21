To,

The Members of

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) other Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Existence and completeness of Trade Receivables and Other Advances Principal Audit Procedures We discussed in basis of unqualified opinion, the company has to get confirmation and made reconciliation with all respective parties on periodic basis. Our audit procedures related to confirmation and reconciliation included the following, among others: We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to (1) recording of revenue and estimation of price and application controls pertaining to revenue recording. We selected a sample of revenue recognized during the year and verified with the necessary documents. We have verified the subsequent payment received and trace to the bank statements.

Allowance for credit losses Principal Audit Procedures The Company determines the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industries the Company deals with and the countries where it operates. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company has also considered credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. Our audit procedures related to the allowance for credit losses for trade receivables and unbilled revenue included the following, among others: We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because the Company exercises Significant judgment in calculating the expected credit losses. We tested the effectiveness of controls over the (1) development of the methodology for the allowance for credit losses, including consideration of the current and estimated future economic conditions (2) completeness and accuracy of information used in the estimation of probability of default and (3) Computation of the allowance for credit losses. For a sample of customers: We tested the input data such as credit reports and other credit related information used in estimating the probability of default by comparing them to external and internal sources of information. We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances by using the same input data used by the Company.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Going Concern

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit ofthe standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Subsidiary Removal is on 21.05.2023 and therefore we have not taken any effect of the same at the time of finalizing this report.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 and is therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure 1” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) ofthe Act, were report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) ofthe Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure 2”to this report;

g) In our Opinion, the managerial remuneration of the year ended 31 March, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its Directors the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations therefore not required to disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf ofthe Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lendor invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a)and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared/paid during the year and subsequent to the year-end by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.