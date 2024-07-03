iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Share Price

13.9
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14
  • Day's High14.18
  • 52 Wk High18.98
  • Prev. Close14.06
  • Day's Low13.9
  • 52 Wk Low 11
  • Turnover (lac)1.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value13.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

14

Prev. Close

14.06

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

14.18

Day's Low

13.9

52 Week's High

18.98

52 Week's Low

11

Book Value

13.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.80%

Non-Promoter- 75.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.82

38.54

38.02

6.09

Net Worth

41.97

41.69

41.17

9.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.54

66.88

37.87

31.63

yoy growth (%)

23.42

76.57

19.72

0.18

Raw materials

-78.66

-64.97

-36.79

-30.69

As % of sales

95.3

97.14

97.15

97.01

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

0.09

0

0.26

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.17

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.07

0.03

0.01

Working capital

-5.16

4.42

2.92

3.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.42

76.57

19.72

0.18

Op profit growth

32.94

1,547.11

-72.04

900.37

EBIT growth

110.55

18,848.61

-97.61

1.93

Net profit growth

7,809.66

-58.34

-85.37

5.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

58.58

181.57

179.1

156.98

116.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.58

181.57

179.1

156.98

116.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

-

0

0

Other Income

0.01

1.23

0.92

0

0.1

View Annually Results

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishnu Prasad Goyal

Independent Director

Vijay Singh Bharkatiya

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ravi Goyal.

Independent Director

Nidhi Saitwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Devi Dayal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

Summary

Alfavision Overseas Ltd., previously known as Alfavision Securities and Finance was incorporated as a Private Company on 2 Jun.94 and was converted into a Public Company in Sep.94. It changed its name in Oct.98, consequent to its change in operations to trading, export and import. The company was promoted by V P Goyal and Suresh Mittal. The Company is engaged in Agriculture activity and trading of cotton seeds. Prior to this, it was engaged in lease and hire-purchase syndication, arranging bill discounting limits and bridge loan against public issue / rights issue, financial consultancy, preparation of feasibility reports, inter-corporate deposits and investments.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.95 to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of expanding business of leasing heavy vehicles like trucks and of machinery used in the cotton processing, pharmaceutical, soya-based and oil-extraction industries and distilleries.The Company was operating thru its subsidiary, Alfavision Fibres Pvt. Ltd., which is no longer effective May 31, 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alfavision Overseas India Ltd share price today?

The Alfavision Overseas India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is ₹43.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfavision Overseas India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is ₹11 and ₹18.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd?

Alfavision Overseas India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.81%, 3 Years at 4.08%, 1 Year at -22.11%, 6 Month at 14.50%, 3 Month at -20.61% and 1 Month at 0.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.