SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹14
Prev. Close₹14.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹14.18
Day's Low₹13.9
52 Week's High₹18.98
52 Week's Low₹11
Book Value₹13.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.82
38.54
38.02
6.09
Net Worth
41.97
41.69
41.17
9.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.54
66.88
37.87
31.63
yoy growth (%)
23.42
76.57
19.72
0.18
Raw materials
-78.66
-64.97
-36.79
-30.69
As % of sales
95.3
97.14
97.15
97.01
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
0.09
0
0.26
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.17
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.07
0.03
0.01
Working capital
-5.16
4.42
2.92
3.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.42
76.57
19.72
0.18
Op profit growth
32.94
1,547.11
-72.04
900.37
EBIT growth
110.55
18,848.61
-97.61
1.93
Net profit growth
7,809.66
-58.34
-85.37
5.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
58.58
181.57
179.1
156.98
116.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.58
181.57
179.1
156.98
116.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
-
0
0
Other Income
0.01
1.23
0.92
0
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishnu Prasad Goyal
Independent Director
Vijay Singh Bharkatiya
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ravi Goyal.
Independent Director
Nidhi Saitwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Devi Dayal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd
Summary
Alfavision Overseas Ltd., previously known as Alfavision Securities and Finance was incorporated as a Private Company on 2 Jun.94 and was converted into a Public Company in Sep.94. It changed its name in Oct.98, consequent to its change in operations to trading, export and import. The company was promoted by V P Goyal and Suresh Mittal. The Company is engaged in Agriculture activity and trading of cotton seeds. Prior to this, it was engaged in lease and hire-purchase syndication, arranging bill discounting limits and bridge loan against public issue / rights issue, financial consultancy, preparation of feasibility reports, inter-corporate deposits and investments.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.95 to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of expanding business of leasing heavy vehicles like trucks and of machinery used in the cotton processing, pharmaceutical, soya-based and oil-extraction industries and distilleries.The Company was operating thru its subsidiary, Alfavision Fibres Pvt. Ltd., which is no longer effective May 31, 2023.
Read More
The Alfavision Overseas India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is ₹43.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alfavision Overseas India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alfavision Overseas India Ltd is ₹11 and ₹18.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alfavision Overseas India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.81%, 3 Years at 4.08%, 1 Year at -22.11%, 6 Month at 14.50%, 3 Month at -20.61% and 1 Month at 0.43%.
