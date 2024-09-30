Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015, please find enclosed Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is to be held on Monday, September 30th,2024 at 4:00 PM (IST) through physical presence at 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road I We wish to inform you that, 30th Annual General meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Monday, September 30th, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of the Company commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)