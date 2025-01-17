iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Key Ratios

13.05
(-0.84%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.08

59.22

Op profit growth

20.58

72.01

EBIT growth

49.02

66.24

Net profit growth

751.52

-21.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.24

2.12

1.96

EBIT margin

2.69

2.06

1.97

Net profit margin

0.8

0.1

0.21

RoCE

7.47

6.8

RoNW

3.26

0.5

RoA

0.55

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.72

0.53

0.68

Dividend per share

0.2

0

0

Cash EPS

4.23

0.25

0.13

Book value per share

42.85

26.77

25.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.81

7.44

P/CEPS

0.9

36.95

P/B

0.08

0.19

EV/EBIDTA

13.49

18.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.25

-35.09

14.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

167.42

124.07

Inventory days

0.59

0

Creditor days

-86.44

-54.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.53

-1.08

-1.1

Net debt / equity

4.03

5.75

2.98

Net debt / op. profit

13.56

14.59

12.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.27

-97.27

-97.46

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.3

-0.24

Other costs

-1.29

-0.3

-0.32

Alfavision Overs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.