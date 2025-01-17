Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.08
59.22
Op profit growth
20.58
72.01
EBIT growth
49.02
66.24
Net profit growth
751.52
-21.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.24
2.12
1.96
EBIT margin
2.69
2.06
1.97
Net profit margin
0.8
0.1
0.21
RoCE
7.47
6.8
RoNW
3.26
0.5
RoA
0.55
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.72
0.53
0.68
Dividend per share
0.2
0
0
Cash EPS
4.23
0.25
0.13
Book value per share
42.85
26.77
25.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.81
7.44
P/CEPS
0.9
36.95
P/B
0.08
0.19
EV/EBIDTA
13.49
18.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.25
-35.09
14.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
167.42
124.07
Inventory days
0.59
0
Creditor days
-86.44
-54.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.53
-1.08
-1.1
Net debt / equity
4.03
5.75
2.98
Net debt / op. profit
13.56
14.59
12.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.27
-97.27
-97.46
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.3
-0.24
Other costs
-1.29
-0.3
-0.32
