iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

12.97
(0.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.82

38.54

38.02

6.09

Net Worth

41.97

41.69

41.17

9.24

Minority Interest

Debt

124.3

124.95

115.38

31.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

166.28

166.65

156.55

40.26

Fixed Assets

30.32

30.36

30.37

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.62

1.76

1.76

1.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

135.17

134.42

123.57

37.9

Inventories

0

0

0.89

0.4

Inventory Days

1.76

Sundry Debtors

26.88

17.21

81.41

30.49

Debtor Days

134.81

Other Current Assets

120.57

120.58

104.67

24.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-61.27

-15.56

Creditor Days

68.8

Other Current Liabilities

-12.27

-3.36

-2.13

-1.83

Cash

0.17

0.12

0.84

0.13

Total Assets

166.28

166.66

156.54

40.24

Alfavision Overs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.