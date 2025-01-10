Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.82
38.54
38.02
6.09
Net Worth
41.97
41.69
41.17
9.24
Minority Interest
Debt
124.3
124.95
115.38
31.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
166.28
166.65
156.55
40.26
Fixed Assets
30.32
30.36
30.37
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
1.76
1.76
1.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
135.17
134.42
123.57
37.9
Inventories
0
0
0.89
0.4
Inventory Days
1.76
Sundry Debtors
26.88
17.21
81.41
30.49
Debtor Days
134.81
Other Current Assets
120.57
120.58
104.67
24.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-61.27
-15.56
Creditor Days
68.8
Other Current Liabilities
-12.27
-3.36
-2.13
-1.83
Cash
0.17
0.12
0.84
0.13
Total Assets
166.28
166.66
156.54
40.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.