Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

0.09

0

0.26

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.17

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.07

0.03

0.01

Working capital

-5.16

4.42

2.92

3.15

Other operating items

Operating

-3.89

4.37

2.78

3.33

Capital expenditure

0.16

0.07

0.21

-0.09

Free cash flow

-3.73

4.44

2.99

3.24

Equity raised

9.5

9.4

9.25

8.7

Investing

0

-0.86

1.67

0.2

Financing

41.67

27.74

5.58

3.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.43

40.73

19.5

15.93

