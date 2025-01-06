Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
0.09
0
0.26
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.17
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.07
0.03
0.01
Working capital
-5.16
4.42
2.92
3.15
Other operating items
Operating
-3.89
4.37
2.78
3.33
Capital expenditure
0.16
0.07
0.21
-0.09
Free cash flow
-3.73
4.44
2.99
3.24
Equity raised
9.5
9.4
9.25
8.7
Investing
0
-0.86
1.67
0.2
Financing
41.67
27.74
5.58
3.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.43
40.73
19.5
15.93
