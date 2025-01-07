Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.54
66.88
37.87
31.63
yoy growth (%)
23.42
76.57
19.72
0.18
Raw materials
-78.66
-64.97
-36.79
-30.69
As % of sales
95.3
97.14
97.15
97.01
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
0.13
0.4
0.28
0.32
Other costs
-2.11
-0.39
-0.89
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.56
0.58
2.35
1.81
Operating profit
1.65
1.24
0.07
0.26
OPM
2
1.85
0.19
0.85
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.05
-0.17
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.96
-1.09
0
0
Other income
0.91
0
0.1
0.09
Profit before tax
1.52
0.09
0
0.26
Taxes
-0.18
-0.07
0.03
0.01
Tax rate
-12.3
-81.34
550.07
5.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.33
0.01
0.04
0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.33
0.01
0.04
0.27
yoy growth (%)
7,809.66
-58.34
-85.37
5.87
NPM
1.62
0.02
0.1
0.87
