Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.94
(0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.54

66.88

37.87

31.63

yoy growth (%)

23.42

76.57

19.72

0.18

Raw materials

-78.66

-64.97

-36.79

-30.69

As % of sales

95.3

97.14

97.15

97.01

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

0.13

0.4

0.28

0.32

Other costs

-2.11

-0.39

-0.89

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.56

0.58

2.35

1.81

Operating profit

1.65

1.24

0.07

0.26

OPM

2

1.85

0.19

0.85

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.05

-0.17

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.96

-1.09

0

0

Other income

0.91

0

0.1

0.09

Profit before tax

1.52

0.09

0

0.26

Taxes

-0.18

-0.07

0.03

0.01

Tax rate

-12.3

-81.34

550.07

5.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.33

0.01

0.04

0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.33

0.01

0.04

0.27

yoy growth (%)

7,809.66

-58.34

-85.37

5.87

NPM

1.62

0.02

0.1

0.87

