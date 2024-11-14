Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve l. To consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To take on record Limited Review Report on Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter-alia approved: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30 September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by statutory auditor of the Company. and; 2. To take on record Limited Review Report on Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30 September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 05th day of September 2024 at 5:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business: To fix the Day Date Time and Venue of the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice of Convening the Annual General Meeting. To Finalize and approve Annual report of the company for the year 2023-2024 including of Boards report and Secretarial Audit Report thereon. Approval of the cut-off date for eligibility to participate in the remote E-voting etc. To Appoint Scrutinizer for the process of remote E-voting as well as for voting at the AGM. To Amend the MOA for addition of object in Object Clause of the company in pursuance of the Companies Act 2013. To consider and approve other matter incidental thereto Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, September 05th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 20I5 we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th day of August 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: l. To consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To take on record Limited Review Report on Quarterly Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. To consider any other business with the permission of chair. With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company in their meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, August 14th,2024 approved: 1. Standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June,2024 pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditor of the company. The meeting of the board of directors commenced at 5:30 P.M. and Concluded at 6:40 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 05:30 PM at registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to .... Read More.. Outcome of board meeting to consider and approve Audited financials results as on 30th may, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of regulations 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 , we wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Thursday, May 30th , 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Statements (standalone) for the year/ quarter ended March 31st, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the companys registered office has been changed and shifted within the local limits of the city from 1-A Press complex , A.B. Road , Indore 452001 to 135, Old gouri Nagar , Indore 452010 with effect from 22 April 2024 which was approved in the Board Meeting held today i.e on Monday 22nd April, 2024

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday March 04th 2024 at 05:00 P.M. to transact the following businesses: 1. To fix the day date time venue and agenda for holding Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft notice along with explanatory statement annexed to the notice of the said meeting. 2. To approve the Ballot Papers arrange E-voting fix cut-off date and to appoint scrutinizer for the same. 3. To authorize the Director to sign and issue notice of the general meeting. 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is for your information and records Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and any other relevant provision, if applicable we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., on Monday, March 04th, 2024, inter-alia, approved the following businesses: 1. Approved the Regularization of Additional Independent director to Independent Director. 2. Approved the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 04:00 pm at 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore (M.P.). 3.Approved the Ballot Papers and finalized cut-off date i.e,21st March,2024 for e-voting and also fixed remote e-voting date 4.Approved the appointment of M/s. Rahul Goswami & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process of Extra-ordinary General Meeting. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:40 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

ALFAVISION OVERSEAS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations 20I5 we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th day of February 2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company 1-A Press Complex A.B. Road Indore-452001 (M.P.) to consider and approve the following businesses: l. To Consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer . 2. To Consider and approve other matter incidental thereto. We request you to kindly take the above on record and disseminate the same on your website Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie., on Tuesday, February 27th , 2024, inter-alia, approved the following businesses: l. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Devi Dayal as the whole time Company Secretary designated as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024