Alfavision Overseas Ltd., previously known as Alfavision Securities and Finance was incorporated as a Private Company on 2 Jun.94 and was converted into a Public Company in Sep.94. It changed its name in Oct.98, consequent to its change in operations to trading, export and import. The company was promoted by V P Goyal and Suresh Mittal. The Company is engaged in Agriculture activity and trading of cotton seeds. Prior to this, it was engaged in lease and hire-purchase syndication, arranging bill discounting limits and bridge loan against public issue / rights issue, financial consultancy, preparation of feasibility reports, inter-corporate deposits and investments.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.95 to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of expanding business of leasing heavy vehicles like trucks and of machinery used in the cotton processing, pharmaceutical, soya-based and oil-extraction industries and distilleries.The Company was operating thru its subsidiary, Alfavision Fibres Pvt. Ltd., which is no longer effective May 31, 2023.
