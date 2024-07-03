iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Company Summary

13
(0.23%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Alfavision Overseas (India) Ltd Summary

Alfavision Overseas Ltd., previously known as Alfavision Securities and Finance was incorporated as a Private Company on 2 Jun.94 and was converted into a Public Company in Sep.94. It changed its name in Oct.98, consequent to its change in operations to trading, export and import. The company was promoted by V P Goyal and Suresh Mittal. The Company is engaged in Agriculture activity and trading of cotton seeds. Prior to this, it was engaged in lease and hire-purchase syndication, arranging bill discounting limits and bridge loan against public issue / rights issue, financial consultancy, preparation of feasibility reports, inter-corporate deposits and investments.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.95 to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of expanding business of leasing heavy vehicles like trucks and of machinery used in the cotton processing, pharmaceutical, soya-based and oil-extraction industries and distilleries.The Company was operating thru its subsidiary, Alfavision Fibres Pvt. Ltd., which is no longer effective May 31, 2023.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.