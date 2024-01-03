Allcargo Terminals Limited Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,522.4
|159.41
|3,28,859.55
|449.47
|0.46
|2,057.84
|138.3
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
JSWINFRA
274.3
|155.85
|57,603.04
|119.02
|0.29
|143.03
|24.7
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
GPPL
188.15
|21.16
|9,095.92
|158.31
|4.36
|299.35
|44.97
Allcargo Terminals Ltd
ATL
26.38
|23.14
|769.92
|7.1
|0
|140.43
|13.32
