Alpha Graphic India Ltd Balance Sheet

2.39
(-4.78%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

19.92

19.92

19.92

19.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.21

-7.2

-7.21

0.79

Net Worth

12.71

12.72

12.71

20.71

Minority Interest

Debt

2

2

2

2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.71

14.72

14.71

22.71

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.59

4.59

4.59

12.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.08

10.1

9.9

10.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

9.88

9.92

9.94

10.47

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.29

2.29

2.1

2.1

Sundry Creditors

-2.01

-2.06

-2.11

-2.26

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.05

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.2

0.31

Total Assets

14.72

14.72

14.72

22.7

