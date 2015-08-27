Alpha Graphic India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
19.92
19.92
19.92
19.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.21
-7.2
-7.21
0.79
Net Worth
12.71
12.72
12.71
20.71
Minority Interest
Debt
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.71
14.72
14.71
22.71
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.59
4.59
4.59
12.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.08
10.1
9.9
10.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
9.88
9.92
9.94
10.47
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.29
2.29
2.1
2.1
Sundry Creditors
-2.01
-2.06
-2.11
-2.26
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.05
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.2
0.31
Total Assets
14.72
14.72
14.72
22.7
