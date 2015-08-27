Alpha Graphic India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.52
-1.46
-0.81
0.73
Other operating items
Operating
-0.52
-1.46
-0.81
0.73
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.14
Free cash flow
-0.52
-1.46
-0.81
0.87
Equity raised
-6.42
3.07
5.42
5.4
Investing
-7.47
0.49
1.44
0.16
Financing
0
0.5
1.5
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.42
2.6
7.55
6.43
