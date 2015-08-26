Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.07
-0.1
-0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.08
-0.01
0.09
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.24
-0.08
-0.01
-0.26
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0
0.08
-0.99
Free cash flow
-0.31
-0.08
0.06
-1.25
Equity raised
-5.27
-4.41
-4.21
-2.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.16
0
0.38
0.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.43
-4.5
-3.77
-3.35
