Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.87
Prev. Close₹0.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.87
Day's Low₹0.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.16
-2.99
-2.28
-2.21
Net Worth
0.52
0.69
1.4
1.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.07
-0.1
-0.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.08
-0.01
0.09
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
140.84
-29.46
-4.93
144.19
EBIT growth
127.48
-28.29
-41.4
-14.73
Net profit growth
127.48
-28.29
-50.46
-5.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.9
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
457.9
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,439.15
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
398.05
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Haren Shah
Managing Director
Alpa Haren Shah
Independent Director
Kirti Uma Kant Shukla
Independent Director
Surekha Subhash Nayak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd
Summary
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd (AHFL) was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Rajendra N Sanghvi, Shrikant V Javeri, Jayant A Shah and Haren J Shah, with the aim to manufacture of Briquetted Fuel (Bio-Coal) which is made from agricultural waste.In 1993, AHFL has taken over of Nemi Briquette Industries, a partnership firm which was engaged in the manufacture of Briquetted Fuel with an installed capacity of 12 tpd.The company came out with a public issue of 18 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to 180 lakhs and another 120 lakhs is collected through private placement in order to expand the manufacturing capacity of Bio-Coal from 12 tpd to 120 tpd.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.