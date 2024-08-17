iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Share Price

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

0.87

Prev. Close

0.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.87

Day's Low

0.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.40%

Non-Promoter- 95.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.16

-2.99

-2.28

-2.21

Net Worth

0.52

0.69

1.4

1.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.07

-0.1

-0.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.08

-0.01

0.09

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

140.84

-29.46

-4.93

144.19

EBIT growth

127.48

-28.29

-41.4

-14.73

Net profit growth

127.48

-28.29

-50.46

-5.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.9

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

457.9

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,439.15

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

398.05

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Haren Shah

Managing Director

Alpa Haren Shah

Independent Director

Kirti Uma Kant Shukla

Independent Director

Surekha Subhash Nayak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd

Summary

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd (AHFL) was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Rajendra N Sanghvi, Shrikant V Javeri, Jayant A Shah and Haren J Shah, with the aim to manufacture of Briquetted Fuel (Bio-Coal) which is made from agricultural waste.In 1993, AHFL has taken over of Nemi Briquette Industries, a partnership firm which was engaged in the manufacture of Briquetted Fuel with an installed capacity of 12 tpd.The company came out with a public issue of 18 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to 180 lakhs and another 120 lakhs is collected through private placement in order to expand the manufacturing capacity of Bio-Coal from 12 tpd to 120 tpd.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.