Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Company Summary

0.87
(-4.40%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd Summary

Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel Ltd (AHFL) was incorporated in 1993 and promoted by Rajendra N Sanghvi, Shrikant V Javeri, Jayant A Shah and Haren J Shah, with the aim to manufacture of Briquetted Fuel (Bio-Coal) which is made from agricultural waste.In 1993, AHFL has taken over of Nemi Briquette Industries, a partnership firm which was engaged in the manufacture of Briquetted Fuel with an installed capacity of 12 tpd.The company came out with a public issue of 18 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to 180 lakhs and another 120 lakhs is collected through private placement in order to expand the manufacturing capacity of Bio-Coal from 12 tpd to 120 tpd.

