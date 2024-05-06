TO THE MEMBERS OF ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements."

Emphasis of Matter.

We draw attention to Note 34 to the Financial Statements which describes the effect of contingent liabilities. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our audit report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated."

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements."

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control."

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management. "

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease" to continue as a going concern. "

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit."

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable."

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended,

in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations impacting its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses."

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 33(v) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 33(vi) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities; ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi.a) As per Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 reporting for maintaining books of accounts using Accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility has become applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24 (i.e. from 1st April 2023). Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 2024.

For PATKI & SOMAN Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.107830W SHRIPAD S. KULKARNI (PARTNER) M. No. 121287 Place: Pune Date: 06-05-2024 UDIN: 24121287BKASKH8313

ANNEXURE"A" To The Independent Auditors Report Companies (Auditor Report) Order, 2020 To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:" i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Work-inProgress. (B) The Company does not hold any intangible assets, reporting under this clause is not applicable. (b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital Work-in-Progress to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification." (c) This clause is not applicable as the company does not hold any immovable property as on the reporting date. Building in the company is a temporary shed constructed on leasehold premises. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Hence, this clause is not applicable. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of accounts. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits less than Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of other than current assets. Hence, this clause is not applicable. iii) The Company has not made any investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the current year. The Company has granted loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below

Particulars Loans Advances in the nature of loan Guarantees Securities A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 110.00 - - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases: - Subsidiaries - - - - - Others 339.17 - - -

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand (refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below). During the year, the Company has not demanded such loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand during the year, and the details are as follows: iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable." v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable." Vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as prescribed and amended by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete."

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year Repayable on demand (A) 110.00 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A + B) 110.00 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100%

vii) In respect of statutory dues: a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Income tax, and other material statutory dues as applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Income Tax, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) There are no statutory dues of the company which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes." viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix) " a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lender. b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority." c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable." d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence this clause is not applicable." f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence this clause is not applicable." x)a) During the year, the Company had completed its Initial Public Offering of equity shares (IPO) that were listed on SME platform of the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) with effect from 14th July, 2023. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management and the audit procedures performed by us, monies raised by way of public offer during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained and there were no deviation, delays or defaults regarding the application. b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable." xi) a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable." xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards." xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business." (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due." xx) Section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company. Hence, this clause is not applicable." xxi) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate company or joint venture. Hence, this clause is not applicable."

For PATKI & SOMAN Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.107830W SHRIPAD S. KULKARNI (PARTNER) Place: Pune M. No. 121287 Date: 06-05-2024 UDIN: 24121287BKASKH8313

ANNEXURE B Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements of Alphalogic Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date." Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financialcontrols over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and may not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.