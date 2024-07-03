iifl-logo-icon 1
Alphalogic Industries Ltd Share Price

213
(-7.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:27:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213
  • Day's High213
  • 52 Wk High345
  • Prev. Close230
  • Day's Low213
  • 52 Wk Low 163.6
  • Turnover (lac)1.27
  • P/E99.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.71
  • EPS2.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alphalogic Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

213

Prev. Close

230

Turnover(Lac.)

1.27

Day's High

213

Day's Low

213

52 Week's High

345

52 Week's Low

163.6

Book Value

18.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

217.03

P/E

99.57

EPS

2.31

Divi. Yield

0

Alphalogic Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Alphalogic Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alphalogic Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.80%

Non-Promoter- 26.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alphalogic Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.19

0.31

0.2

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.88

4.02

0.66

0.08

Net Worth

19.07

4.33

0.86

0.18

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Alphalogic Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alphalogic Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vedant Geol

Executive Director & CEO

Montubhai Gandhi

Executive Director & CFO

Krina Gandhi

Director

Anshu Goel

Independent Director

Rohan Wekhande

Independent Director

Amar Raykantiwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aayushi Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alphalogic Industries Ltd

Summary

Alphalogic Industries Limited (formerly known Alphalogic Trademart Limited) was incorporated on September 22, 2020 by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Alphalogic Industries Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 28, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Presently, Company is engaged in Design, Manufacturing, Supply and Installation of Industrial and Institutional Storage Systems i.e. Compactor Storage System, Heavy Duty Storage Racks, Cantilever Racks, Lockers, Mezzanine Floors, Metal Pallets & Crates, Library Stacks, Book Case, Book Trolly, Periodical Display Rack, School Lockers, Book Support etc.The Company started commercial operation of Racking System in its Manufacturing plant at the factory at Wadmukhwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune in Jan 22, which delivers customized storage systems for industries. Their compact products with simple designs facilitate transport and assembling at the site, which is easy to operate and maintain. Apart from these, the Company designed and delivered storage solutions for the automobile industry, e-commerce companies, food industry, logistics companies, engineering companies, pharmaceutical organizations, educational institutes, IT companies, etc. Some of the storage systems running into great demand are Pallet Racking System, Shelving Systems, Mezzanine & Cantilever Racking, Mobile Compactor, Metal Pallets, Storage and Display racks. Besides these, the manufacturing process thus include
Company FAQs

What is the Alphalogic Industries Ltd share price today?

The Alphalogic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alphalogic Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is ₹217.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alphalogic Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is 99.57 and 12.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alphalogic Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alphalogic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is ₹163.6 and ₹345 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alphalogic Industries Ltd?

Alphalogic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.98%, 6 Month at -22.26%, 3 Month at 9.37% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alphalogic Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.19 %

