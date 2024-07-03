Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹213
Prev. Close₹230
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.27
Day's High₹213
Day's Low₹213
52 Week's High₹345
52 Week's Low₹163.6
Book Value₹18.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.03
P/E99.57
EPS2.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.19
0.31
0.2
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.88
4.02
0.66
0.08
Net Worth
19.07
4.33
0.86
0.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vedant Geol
Executive Director & CEO
Montubhai Gandhi
Executive Director & CFO
Krina Gandhi
Director
Anshu Goel
Independent Director
Rohan Wekhande
Independent Director
Amar Raykantiwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aayushi Khandelwal
Reports by Alphalogic Industries Ltd
Summary
Alphalogic Industries Limited (formerly known Alphalogic Trademart Limited) was incorporated on September 22, 2020 by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Alphalogic Industries Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 28, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Presently, Company is engaged in Design, Manufacturing, Supply and Installation of Industrial and Institutional Storage Systems i.e. Compactor Storage System, Heavy Duty Storage Racks, Cantilever Racks, Lockers, Mezzanine Floors, Metal Pallets & Crates, Library Stacks, Book Case, Book Trolly, Periodical Display Rack, School Lockers, Book Support etc.The Company started commercial operation of Racking System in its Manufacturing plant at the factory at Wadmukhwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune in Jan 22, which delivers customized storage systems for industries. Their compact products with simple designs facilitate transport and assembling at the site, which is easy to operate and maintain. Apart from these, the Company designed and delivered storage solutions for the automobile industry, e-commerce companies, food industry, logistics companies, engineering companies, pharmaceutical organizations, educational institutes, IT companies, etc. Some of the storage systems running into great demand are Pallet Racking System, Shelving Systems, Mezzanine & Cantilever Racking, Mobile Compactor, Metal Pallets, Storage and Display racks. Besides these, the manufacturing process thus include
The Alphalogic Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is ₹217.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is 99.57 and 12.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alphalogic Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alphalogic Industries Ltd is ₹163.6 and ₹345 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alphalogic Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.98%, 6 Month at -22.26%, 3 Month at 9.37% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
