Alphalogic Industries Ltd Summary

Alphalogic Industries Limited (formerly known Alphalogic Trademart Limited) was incorporated on September 22, 2020 by the RoC. The name of Company was subsequently changed to Alphalogic Industries Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 28, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune. Presently, Company is engaged in Design, Manufacturing, Supply and Installation of Industrial and Institutional Storage Systems i.e. Compactor Storage System, Heavy Duty Storage Racks, Cantilever Racks, Lockers, Mezzanine Floors, Metal Pallets & Crates, Library Stacks, Book Case, Book Trolly, Periodical Display Rack, School Lockers, Book Support etc.The Company started commercial operation of Racking System in its Manufacturing plant at the factory at Wadmukhwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune in Jan 22, which delivers customized storage systems for industries. Their compact products with simple designs facilitate transport and assembling at the site, which is easy to operate and maintain. Apart from these, the Company designed and delivered storage solutions for the automobile industry, e-commerce companies, food industry, logistics companies, engineering companies, pharmaceutical organizations, educational institutes, IT companies, etc. Some of the storage systems running into great demand are Pallet Racking System, Shelving Systems, Mezzanine & Cantilever Racking, Mobile Compactor, Metal Pallets, Storage and Display racks. Besides these, the manufacturing process thus includes both through In-house manufacturing and outsourcing model. Through their outsourcing model, the Company mainly processes the activities such as, Perforation, Powder Coating, Installation etc.The Company is proposing Rs 14 cr Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.