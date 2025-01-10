Alphalogic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.19
0.31
0.2
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.88
4.02
0.66
0.08
Net Worth
19.07
4.33
0.86
0.18
Minority Interest
Debt
1.61
3.71
1.68
0.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
20.71
8.05
2.55
0.74
Fixed Assets
1.12
1.05
0.28
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.57
6.99
2.27
0.73
Inventories
5.25
2.15
0.6
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.04
2.39
0.81
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.05
3.58
2.05
0.75
Sundry Creditors
-3.6
-0.28
-0.96
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.17
-0.85
-0.23
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
20.7
8.04
2.56
0.74
