Alphalogic Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

212
(7.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.19

0.31

0.2

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.88

4.02

0.66

0.08

Net Worth

19.07

4.33

0.86

0.18

Minority Interest

Debt

1.61

3.71

1.68

0.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

20.71

8.05

2.55

0.74

Fixed Assets

1.12

1.05

0.28

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19.57

6.99

2.27

0.73

Inventories

5.25

2.15

0.6

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.04

2.39

0.81

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.05

3.58

2.05

0.75

Sundry Creditors

-3.6

-0.28

-0.96

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.17

-0.85

-0.23

-0.03

Cash

0.01

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

20.7

8.04

2.56

0.74

