Alphalogic Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at the registered of[ice of the Company inter-alia to:- 1) Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financials for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Consideration and approval of the Un-audited Financials for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today, 03rd September, 2024, which commenced at 05:30 PM. and concluded at 06:30 P.M, The following items were discussed in the meeting:- 1. Approval of notice for calling of Fourth (04th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, and decided to convene 04th AGM on 28th September 2024 on Saturday, at 4:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM Facility. 2. Approval of Board Report along with the Annual Report for FY 2023-24. 3. Board has fixed the cut off and book closure dates with respect to its upcoming Fourth (04th) AGM in the manner as prescribed and attached herewith in Annexure A. 4. Other Business Matters

