Alphalogic Industries Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry Structure and Developments

Alphalogic Industries Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacturing, supply and installation of Industrial Racks and Storage Solutions for our clients. Alphalogic Industries Limited has state of the art manufacturing facility located in Pune. The company is an ISO and BIFMA certified organization and has won several awards for innovation and its leadership position in the industry. The company manufactures range of products like Industrial Racks, Medium Duty Racks, Heavy Duty Racks, Industrial Mezzanine Floor, Mobile Compactor Storage, Staff Lockers and Metal Pallets. With a diversified product portfolio, Alphalogic Industries Ltd has been able to serve and win happy customers like Shoppers Stop, Baskin Robbins, Haldirams, Grasim Industries, JSW, Bharat Forge, Swiggy, Saint Gobain, Fuji Electric, Rentomojo, AutoBahn Trucking, P. N Writers, Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps and many more. This interconnected landscape highlights the industrys role in driving innovation and fostering continuous improvement across a wide array of business functions and industries.

During the financial year 2023-24, company has successfully secured orders from several prominent businesses across various industries. These orders demonstrate our strong market position and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. The few of the prominent orders are as follows:"

S. No. Name of the Entity Amount 1 Haldirams (Vevek Ethnic Foods Private Limited) 1,61,42,400.00 2 Shoppers Stop Limited 6,09,241.00 3 Jayratna Industries 49,22,960.00 4 Scootsy Logistics Private Limited 31,17,324.00 5 Scootsy Logistics Private Limited 31,47,379.00 6 KR Traders 33,63,000.00 7 Mapro Foods Private Limited 11,44,600.00 8 Rawmart Material Solutions Private Limited 14,33,700.00 9 Scootsy Logistics Private Limited 70,23,645.00 10 Trinity Engineers Private Limited 30,69,180.00 11 Scootsy Logistics Private Limited 71,10,257.00 12 Scootsy Logistics Private Limited 13,92,062.00 13 Amelior Packaging Private Limited 14,33,700.00 14 Shoppers Stop Limited 22,73,333.71 15 Scootsy Logistics Private Limited 26,56,292.00

Indias burgeoning industrial landscape presents a lucrative opportunity for businesses specializing in industrial racks. With a rapidly growing manufacturing sector, expanding logistics networks, and a surge in e-commerce, the demand for efficient storage solutions has never been higher. Industrial racks, designed to optimize space and improve operational efficiency, are essential components of warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities." By capitalizing on this rising demand, our company has been able to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market and contribute to the nations economic growth. The industrial racking market in India is evolving rapidly, driven by increasing demand for efficient storage solutions across various sectors. With the growing emphasis on optimizing warehouse space, improving inventory management, and enhancing overall operational efficiency, the market is witnessing significant innovations and trends. According to Persistence Market Researchs projections, the India industrial racking market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 990.4 Mn by the year 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9%, during the forecast period 2024 to 2031. Our business approach is also customer-centric, with a focus on having continuous feedback loops to refine and adapt solutions based on user experiences and evolving market demands. We look to drive growth by offering flexible, innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of businesses seeking to enhance their digital presence and customer engagement." 2. Opportunities and Threats Opportunities: Growing Manufacturing Sector: Indias manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly, driven by government initiatives like "Make in India." This growth will create a strong demand for industrial racks to support efficient production and storage. Increasing E-commerce Penetration: The e- commerce industry is booming in India, leading to a surge in demand for warehousing and logistics facilities. Industrial racks are essential components of these facilities, providing efficient storage solutions for a wide range of products. Infrastructure Development: Government investments in infrastructure projects, such as transportation and logistics networks, will create opportunities for industrial rack businesses to supply storage solutions for warehouses, distribution centers, and transportation hubs." Export Potential: Indias growing economy and trade relationships with other countries offer opportunities for exporting industrial racks to international markets. This can help businesses expand their customer base and mitigate risks associated with domestic market fluctuations. Customization and Value-Added Services: By offering customized solutions and value- added services, such as installation, maintenance, and inventory management, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors and command premium pricing." Threats: Economic Fluctuations: Indias economy is subject to fluctuations, such as recessionary periods or slowdown in industrial growth. These downturns could impact demand for industrial racks, leading to lower sales and reduced revenue." Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain issues, including disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or labor shortages, can impact the availability of raw materials and components needed for manufacturing industrial racks. This could lead to increased costs, delayed deliveries, and customer dissatisfaction." Regulatory Challenges: Compliance with various government regulations, such as safety standards, environmental regulations, and labor laws, can be complex and time-consuming. Noncompliance can result in fines, penalties, and damage to a businesss reputation. Technological Advancements: Rapid advancements in technology, such as automation and robotics, could potentially disrupt the traditional industrial rack market. New technologies might offer more efficient and cost- effective storage solutions, challenging the demand for traditional rack systems. 3. Outlook The market outlook for our industry is highly promising, driven by a surge in demand for sophisticated storage solutions and enhanced customer experiences. As businesses increasingly prioritize seamless and personalized interactions across multiple channels, the need for expert storage services is growing. However, success in this competitive field will require staying abreast of technological advancements and maintaining a deep understanding of emerging market trends to deliver impactful and forward-thinking solutions. 4. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for the orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as statutory auditors. 5. Financial Performance (A) Analysis of Statement of Profit and Loss (Amount in INR Lakhs)

* Total Income: 4,830.93 * Revenue from Operations: 4,754.03 * Depreciation: 11.00 * Finance Cost: 27.74 * Other Income: 76.90 * Net Profit: 234.92

(B) Analysis of Balance Sheet (Amount in INR Lakhs)

* Net Worth: 1,906.48 * Long Term Borrowing: NIL * Short Term Borrowing: 160.58 * Total Assets: 2,546.95 * Inventories: 525.04 * Current Liabilities: 637.19 * Non-Current Liabilities: 3.28

6. Discussion on Financial Performance with Respect to Operational Performance Financial Results and performance for financial period are elaborated in the Boards Report under Financial Summary. 7. Human Resources The Companys philosophy is to establish and build a high-performing organization, where each individual is motivated to perform to the fullest capacity, to contribute to developing and achieving individual excellence and departmental objectives and to continuously improve performance to realize the full potential of our personnel. Industrial relations are cordial and satisfactory." 8. Ratios The key financial ratios along with the comparative changes and requisite details forms part of the balance sheet forming part of this annual report. 9. Disclosure in Accounting Treatment For the financial year 2023-24, Indian Accounting Standards are applicable to the company. In the preparation of financial statements, no different treatment from that prescribed in applicable Accounting Standard has been followed. 10. Cautionary Statement The Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, plans, industry, conditions, and events are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the applicable laws or regulations. The statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events." The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Companys actual results, performance, or achievements could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward looking statements." The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forwardlooking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.