To the members of Amal Ltd

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

01. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Amal Ltd (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

02. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

03. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRss Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matter

04. Key audit matter is matter that, in our professional judgement, was of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described as follows to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter Auditor’s response Revenue from the sale of goods to parent company Our procedures included the following, but were not limited to: Significant revenue of the Company is generated through the sale of goods to its holding company. The occurrence of such transactions and their pricing on an armRss length basis were significant areas of audit focus. - obtaining a detailed understanding of the processes, controls and policies of the Management with respect to related party transactions, - evaluating the design of controls including approvals and related compliances, - testing implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls that address risks relating to the occurrence and pricing. Performing following procedures on the samples selected: - reading and verifying the terms of the purchase orders; performing corroborative inquiries for the business rationale on pricing and relevant terms and conditions, including citing evidence of transactions of similar products on identical terms with unrelated parties - verifying necessary approvals as per the authorisation matrices - verifying documentary evidence around deliveries and subsequent realisation, and obtaining balance confirmations - performing analytical procedures and trend analysis - assessing adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements

Information other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

05. The Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the letter to shareholders, corporate identity, DirectorsRs Report and its annexure, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and performance trend but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements and our Auditor’s Report thereon.

06. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

07. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

08. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged

with governance for the Standalone Financial

Statements

09. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditor’s responsibility for the audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an Auditor’s Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they can reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of use of the going concern basis of accounting by the Management and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditor’s Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditor’s Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and is therefore the key audit matter. We describe these matters in our Auditor’s Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter must not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so will reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters in paragraph (i)(vi) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of

the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including

derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. • The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

• The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (funding parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

• Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under Sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed the final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that in respect of the aforesaid accounting software, audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, with respect to the aforesaid of the accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating. (Refer Note 29.17 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

15. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 117366W W-100018

Ketan Vora Partner Mumbai Membership number: 100459 April 19, 2024 UDIN: 24100459BKFARN3413

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor’s Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 (f) under RsReport on other legal and regulatory requirementsRs section of our report of even date.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Amal Ltd (the Company) as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRss responsibility for internal financial controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the policies of the Company, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s responsibility

1. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls of the Company with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

2. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

3. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

4. The internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of a Company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of a Company include those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company,

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the Management and Directors of the Company, and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the assets of the Company that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 117366W W-100018

Ketan Vora Partner Mumbai Membership number: 100459 April 19, 2024 UDIN: 24100459BKFARN3413

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 under RsReport on other legal and regulatory requirementsRs section of our report of even date.

To the best of our information and explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

01. a) In respect of the property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of the Company:

i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and right-to-use assets so as to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, no such assets were due for physical verification during the year. The physical verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and right-to-use assets was due during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements included in proper ty, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed transfer deed conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date, except for the following:

Particulars of property Carrying value (Rs lakhs) Held in the name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative of employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Residential flat at Ankleshwar 1.05 Amal Rasayan Limited No March 31, 1999 The title deeds are in the name of Amal Rasayan Ltd, former name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

02. a) The inventories except for goods- in-transit, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For goods-in-transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of account.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable.

03. The Company has made investments in, granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date.

e) No loans by the Company which have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under Clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

04. In our opinion, the Company has not granted any loans or made investments covered under the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable.

05. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under Clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

06. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

07. In respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues of the year, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employeesRs state insurance, income tax, customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employeesRs state insurance, income tax, customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no disputed dues of income tax and goods and services tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024. Details of dues of sales tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs lakhs) The Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales tax (including interest and penalty) High Court of Gujarat 1999-00 10.39 The Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales tax (including interest and penalty) Joint Commissioner, Surat 2001-02 to 2003-04 52.47

08. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

09. a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under Clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) Clause (ix)(d) is not applicable since the Company has not taken funds on shortterm basis.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies

g) The Company has not, raised moneyRss by way of initial public offer or further

public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

h) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under Clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under Sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

11. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under Clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto February 2024 and the internal audit for the month of March 2024 will be covered in the next cycle falling due in the next Financial Year.

14. In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or Directors of its subsidiary companies or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

15. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under Clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the Group (the Company and its subsidiary company) does not have any core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under Clause (xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

16. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

17. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

18. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the Audit Report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

19. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of Sub-Section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 117366W W-100018